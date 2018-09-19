Day 2 of Ploughing Championship further delayed due to severe weather conditions

"We do have a number of facades that have been knocked," Ms McHugh continued.
"Some of the hoarding on the front of tents has been knocked down.
"We changed the opening time to noon, but we will reassess again at 11.30am."
Exhibitors and members of the public and media are currently waiting in the car park outside the entrance.
This photograph shows the damage done to a large tent at the site in Screggan, Tullamore.
Galeforce winds of up to 130km/h have caused the tent, believed to be a food area, to partially collapse.
The high winds have also caused portable toilets to overturn on the site.
Forecasters yesterday advised "extreme caution" in the coastal areas of Clare, Connacht and Donegal this morning.
Met Éireann reissued the Status Orange weather warning this morning, saying; "Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast this morning.
"South to southwest winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80km/h and gusts between 110km/h and 130 km/h for a time.
"Gusts in excess of 130 km/h are possible in coastal regions of the west and northwest. The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic coasts at first, before transferring quickly eastwards during the morning."
The Status Orange warning applies to Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry. A Status Yellow warning is in place for every other county.
The warning will be valid from 5am this morning until 1pm lunchtime.