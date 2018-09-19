Day 2 of Ploughing Championship further delayed due to severe weather conditions

Teams at the National Ploughing Championships are assessing any potential damage done to the site after Storm Ali wreaked havoc this morning.

It was announced last night that the opening time of the second day of the championship would be delayed until 11am.

However, it is believed that the opening time may be further delayed until 12pm this morning as crews assess the site and are denying access to anyone yet.

"Storm Ali peaked an hour and a half later than expected. Plan is to open gates for 12 noon," the National Ploughing Association said.

A fallen tree outside the entrance to the Ploughing Championship Photo: Jason Cross

Anna May McHugh of the National Ploughing Championships said they will review the situation again at 11.30am.

Speaking to Sean O'Rourke on RTE Radio One, Ms McHugh said; "We had our hourly assessments with Met Éireann.

National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney 19 Sept 2018; General view of muck at Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn

"The wind speeds are still not at a safe level for the public. We will review the situation again at 11.30am. Safety is our priority."

Crews have asked people in transit to the championship already to remain in their cars when they arrive until the go-ahead is given to access the site.