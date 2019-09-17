Bord Bia tent forced to shut as farmers stage protest at National Ploughing Championships

A group of farmers staged a small protest at the Bord Bia tent, forcing it to shut down to visitors during the incident, at the National Ploughing Championships.

The group stated that they were not affiliated to any farm organisation but were “individual independent farmers”

Protester and south Kilkenny beef farmer John Roche told the Farming Independent that he was protesting against the “treatment of farmers by the government, different establishments and other farm organisations” who have “let them down” during the current beef price crisis.

“Farmers are selling a premium product and it isn’t just about that, it’s the criteria they have to sell the product around that other countries don’t have to do,” he said.

“If we were to be dependent on the farming organisations we wouldn’t have got out the gate with this. I believe farming organisations let us down over the years and this is what got us where we are at. We are producing a quality product, everywhere we go our logo is stuck on it and can’t seem to get any more money for product.”

He added that while he agreed with elements of the beef agreement struck at the weekend, he said it doesn’t go far enough.

“We need to move 30 months out to 36 months or get rid of it all together. If you’re rearing sucklers now you’re going to be pushed out of the marketplace and the calves they are buying they find it very difficult to get them out of the marketplace.

“The price is a big one. Men haven’t got money, there’s no income. They're telling us to plant our land while South America is burning down the rainforest and there’s no traceability there at all.”

Mr Roche didn’t agree that the protests were affecting farmers who were under pressure to offload stock to factories as he said “if farmers came out at the start and supported each other like they should've done, this would've been sorted four weeks ago and if they come out now, I’ll be asking where were they until now?”

On Monday it emerged that groups protesting outside meat factories are attempting to secure beef price rises from individual meat plants.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) director Cormac Healy denounced the move, describing it as effectively an attempt to blackmail the factories.

"Protesters are illegally blocking the gates and suggesting they can discuss with management when they can re-open," he said.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed also penned an open letter to protesting farmers on Monday urging them to “give this agreement a chance and consider what continuing the protest now means”

“Those of you who are now minded to continue the protest must now be fully aware of your responsibilities. The future of the Irish beef sector is in your hands. Please don’t be responsible for its destruction."

