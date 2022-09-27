Angus Woods: Has the Ploughing Championships passed its peak?

It was great to be back at the Ploughing after the years missed because of Covid.

Without doubt, the event was a major success.

Almost 270,000 people attended the event over its three days and it was great to have the national media focused on agriculture in a positive manner, for a few days at least, after a prolonged period of negative coverage.

The presence of so many high-profile politicians of all persuasions with their party tents was a clear indication that there were plenty of rural votes up for grabs for the next general election.

Their pageantry-filled walkabouts were all carefully choreographed to give the maximum impression of popularity and importance, and they were careful to not say anything that might upset the crowds or generate a negative headline.

The absence of some of the big marquee names in farm machinery was noticeable, as was the reduced number of livestock on display.

Given all the debate around the national herd and the use of genetics to help meet our reduction target, it was unfortunate that the AI companies were thin on the ground.

Minister Ossian Smyth (centre) was just one politician out to make an impression. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Minister Ossian Smyth (centre) was just one politician out to make an impression. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

It would be good to see them all back at the event in the future, but many have chosen different ways of reaching their target customers without the cost of attending the Ploughing.

Although the walkways were heavily congested and slow moving, it was easy to meet the staff on the stands I visited.

The feeling among many attendees I spoke to was that many stands were over-staffed relative to the number of enquiries sought.

This was good for farmers looking to ask questions, but bad for businesses needing to balance the cost of hiring the stand and staffing it against potential gains from attending.

This makes me wonder, have we passed peak Ploughing? How much business is generated for companies with stands there? Has it become mainly a networking and social occasion?

The Ploughing is evolving in a similar way to Irish farming. The importance of schemes and paperwork on farms is increasing all the time, and this is reflected in the number of stands and tents that are either State organisations, semi-State organisations or private consultancies.

The old coupled payments schemes, where livestock numbers were important, are a distant memory now that decoupled direct payments and environmental schemes have taken over.

What would the site look like without all the consultancies that are now necessary to help us navigate our way through a more complicated farming administration system.

The new CAP, starting next year, is going to add even more layers of administration. We will be paying increasing amounts to advisors to help us comply with the rules of the various schemes. T

ime spent in the farm office is now a vital part of a profitable farming business, and not something that should be left until late in the evening ‘after work’.

There were plenty of products on display to help improve our environmental footprint and encourage farmers to invest. Back in 2007, foreign properties and holiday homes were the talk of the Ploughing.

This year, attendees were interested in electric or hybrid cars and solar panels. After all the discussions about emission reductions, it’s clear that if farmers have the funds and/or the incentives, they will play their part in reducing emissions.

Hopefully, Budget 2023 will have changes that will shorten the payback period for investments in renewable energy — not just for intensive sectors which are heavy users of energy, but for all farm types, especially those low-income sectors in need of alternative income streams.

There is only a short time between the Ploughing and the Budget this year, but a week is a long time in politics.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow