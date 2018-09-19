Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 19 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

A hundred animal thefts among €1.4m stolen from Irish farms

  

Stock picture
Stock picture
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Gardaí believe €1.4m of goods were stolen from farms throughout the country in the past year.

While the figures from the Garda Analysis Service were down on last year, there were about 1,100 reported farm thefts between September 2017 and August 2018.

There were 260 incidents where farming equipment was stolen from farms, worth about €220,000, and just over 100 incidents of farm animal theft.

The value of the animals stolen was approximately €350,000, with cattle accounting for over half that total.

There were also almost 100 trailers, valued at approximately €222,000 and more than €80,000 worth of property was stolen, including farming equipment, copper, machinery and tools.

"Although farm thefts have fallen by 8pc in the last 12 months, I would caution against complacency," said Sgt Graham Kavanagh, crime prevention officer for the Laois/Offaly Garda division.

With one in three tractors taken from farms stolen with the key, gardaí urged farmers to store keys safely.

Also Read

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

National Ploughing Championships 2018. Luke and Niamh Maguire from Kilrush in Co. Clare make their way around in the rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney Live

Storm Ali: Forecasters advise 'extreme caution' as 'severe and damaging...
National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Ploughing Day 2: All you need to know
Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Grid penalties costing livestock farmers €32m
Star attraction: Up to 300,000 people are expected at the event. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Opening of Ploughing day two delayed due to weather conditions
Jacob Rees-Mogg

'Mr Rees-Mogg should remember that carnage is a two-way street'
Gerry McCann puts up a sign on the McCann farm in Meath, opposing the forced sale of the farm which is due to take place in the coming week. Over a 100 people from the community came out in a show of support. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

'It is time for them to put faces to their company' - Farmers on war footing...
Wayne Smyth of GWM Smyth contractors cutting a second crop of silage in Knockdrumagh, Co Carlow last week Photo: Roger Jones

Fodder deficit narrows but dairy farmers advised to cull 'stragglers'