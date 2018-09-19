A hundred animal thefts among €1.4m stolen from Irish farms

Gardaí believe €1.4m of goods were stolen from farms throughout the country in the past year.

While the figures from the Garda Analysis Service were down on last year, there were about 1,100 reported farm thefts between September 2017 and August 2018.

There were 260 incidents where farming equipment was stolen from farms, worth about €220,000, and just over 100 incidents of farm animal theft.

The value of the animals stolen was approximately €350,000, with cattle accounting for over half that total.

There were also almost 100 trailers, valued at approximately €222,000 and more than €80,000 worth of property was stolen, including farming equipment, copper, machinery and tools.

"Although farm thefts have fallen by 8pc in the last 12 months, I would caution against complacency," said Sgt Graham Kavanagh, crime prevention officer for the Laois/Offaly Garda division.

With one in three tractors taken from farms stolen with the key, gardaí urged farmers to store keys safely.