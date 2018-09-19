Farm Ireland
A delayed start but the show must go on: All you need to know about Ploughing Day Two

National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Lucy Ryan (4) from Thurles, Co. Tipperary has a handy way of getting around with her mother Clara. Picture; Gerry Mooney
18/09/2018 Jerry Dennehy, from Tralee, Kerry with his horses Mutt and Jeff at the Under 40 horse Plough class at the ploughing championships at Screggan, Co. Offaly. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM
Margaret Donnelly

THE second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, will have a delayed opening to the public, but is to go ahead.

Today's event will open to the public at 11am, after the NPA decided to delay its opening due to heavy winds this morning.

It made the announcement last night as Storm Ali is to pass over Ireland this morning.

It said that in the interest of public safety the NPA have decided to delay the opening of the exhibition arena of the National Ploughing Championships for the general public until 11.00am and remain open an extra hour in the evening until 7.00pm.

Forecasters have advised "extreme caution" in the coastal areas of Clare, Connacht and Donegal.

Met Éireann reissued the Status Orange weather warning this morning, saying; "Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast this morning.

National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
"South to southwest winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80km/h and gusts between 110km/h and 130 km/h for a time.

Today at the Ploughing, the hugely popular Independent Talks will discuss whether there is a future for young people in farming.

For sports fans, top sports broadcaster Pat Spillane will be addressing the question that’s being whispered across the country – ‘Is there any GAA team good enough to beat Dublin?’ when he joins the Independent Talks panel today.

Irish Independent Editor Fionnán Sheahan will be joined on stage with a panel of guests to discuss the main issues in rural Ireland.

We’ll also be joined on Wednesday by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Michael Creed, who will discuss the future of CAP and Brexit.

Country music star Ben Troy and his band will help round off the day with live music in the afternoon.

