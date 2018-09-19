THE second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, will have a delayed opening to the public, but is to go ahead.

A delayed start but the show must go on: All you need to know about Ploughing Day Two

Today's event will open to the public at 11am, after the NPA decided to delay its opening due to heavy winds this morning.

It made the announcement last night as Storm Ali is to pass over Ireland this morning.

It said that in the interest of public safety the NPA have decided to delay the opening of the exhibition arena of the National Ploughing Championships for the general public until 11.00am and remain open an extra hour in the evening until 7.00pm.

Forecasters have advised "extreme caution" in the coastal areas of Clare, Connacht and Donegal.

Met Éireann reissued the Status Orange weather warning this morning, saying; "Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast this morning.

National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney

"South to southwest winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80km/h and gusts between 110km/h and 130 km/h for a time.

Today at the Ploughing, the hugely popular Independent Talks will discuss whether there is a future for young people in farming.