300,000 expected as Ratheniska gets ready for Ploughing return

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh on site at Ratheniska, Co Laois with models Eva, Jessica and Ashling with for the launch of next week's National Ploughing Championships. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Celia Holman-Lee and her models Eva, Jessica and Ashling with NPA managing director, Anna May McHugh on site at Ratheniska, Co. Laois for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held the 20th, 21st & 22nd September. Picture: Jeff Harvey

Celia Holman-Lee model Eva with NPA chairman Mick Mahon on site at Ratheniska, Co. Laois for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held the 20th, 21st & 22nd September. Picture: Alf Harvey.

New Zealand competitor Ian Woolley, Kvernland’s Anne Walsh and Irish competitor Eamonn Tracey watch on as World Ploughing competitors John Whelan, Ireland and Bob Mehrtens, New Zealand share banter on site at Ratheniska, Co. Laois for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held the 20th, 21st & 22nd September. Picture: Jeff Harvey

Back on track: NPA managing director Anna May McHugh on site at Ratheniska, Co Laois with models Eva, Jessica and Ashling for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships. Photo: Jeff Harvey

With barely a week to go until the 67th National Ploughing Championships, founder and managing director Anna May McHugh says she is looking forward to it, but her favourite part of the event is when it’s all over.

“You feel relieved when it’s all over — that it’s been a success, and I love to see people enjoying themselves because they make such an effort to come to it,” she said.

Alongside the national event, which will take place at Ratheniska, Co Laois on September 20, 21 and 22, Ireland will also host the World Ploughing Contest which was due to take place in St Petersburg, Russia.

Competitors from 25 countries and four continents will now compete in Laois to become supreme ploughing world champions.

Around 300,000 people are expected to attend, and eight landowners have allowed use of their land to make the event possible.

Work on site has taken two months, says Anna May, but plans are now running ahead of schedule.

“It’s been a long and hard road with plenty of work to be done,” she said. “And the fact that we’ve missed out on three years of the Ploughing makes it a little bit harder because we have to try and get back to where we left off.

“We’re well ahead progress-wise on-site with marquees, plumbers and electricians all on hand and the track-way people putting down the steel roadway for easy access for the heavy machinery.

“They started in the end of July and our site manager has been up and down the site since then and will be until everything is over and taken down.

“It was just a bare field in July and to see it now it’s amazing.”

Electricity and water supply for the event will run underground so “the aftermath is huge”, said Anna May.

Electricity and water supply for the event will run underground so “the aftermath is huge”, says Anna May.

“Millions of euros worth of agricultural and plant machinery” will be on display over the three days, according to the National Ploughing Association and “businesses from every county in Ireland” will be exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Village.

Enterprise Ireland will also have an ‘Innovation Arena’ which will include the finalists for the Innovation Awards this year and the winners from 2020/21.