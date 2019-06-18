While the land market in north Leinster has been slow to kick off this year, Murtagh Bros Mullingar have a flurry of auctions coming up.

Plenty of road frontage land up for grabs in Leinster auctions this week

This Thursday sees the auction of an 84ac non-residential farm at Grangebeg in Raharney in Co Westmeath.

Guided at €7,000 to €8,000/ac, the holding is all in one block and made up of good grazing ground, with 350m of road frontage on to a local road, the L1022, and frontage on to the River Deel that bounds the land.

Located 800m from Raharney village, the property is 8km from Kinnegad, 16km from Mullingar and 20km from Trim.

Dillon Murtagh describes the farm as suitable for any purpose, surrounded by tillage ground and grazing ground.

Laid out in neat, tidy divisions that are well fenced, the place is home to good sand and gravel deposits and is regarded as good fattening ground.

The property will be sold at auction at the Greville Arms Mullingar at 3pm on this Thursday.

Milltownpass

Murtagh Bros are also handling the sale of a 12ac residential farm at Corcloon in Co Westmeath - just outside Milltownpass on the old N6 - with a guide price of €180,000.

According to Dillon Murtagh, the house is a good, solid structure but in need of substantial refurbishment.

The accommodation includes two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The 12ac of land is made up of decent grazing ground ideal for a horse or two, or a small herd of cattle. An old mass concrete outbuilding also stands on the land.

Described as a valuable rural property within shouting distance of Dublin, the auctioneer expects lively interest at auction this Thursday at the Greville Arms at 3pm.

Edgeworthstown

While this Friday is the longest day of the year, the owner of a property at Asnagh will be hoping the auction of the 27ac roadside holding will be a swift and rewarding affair.

Guided at €6,500/ac, the fertile pastureland is located 5km north of Edgeworthstown with frontage on to the N55.

The place is laid out in two fields and includes a two-column haybarn and cattle-handling facilities.

It will be sold at auction at the Longford Arms Hotel at 3pm on Friday.

