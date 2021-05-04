Farming

Farming

PJ Phelan: Why getting the sprayer tank mix right has never been so important

When deciding on a tank mix, ensure the products you are putting together are both physically and chemically compatible Expand

PJ Phelan

Every year tank mixes get more complex. The complexity is driven by ever increasing resistance by weeds and diseases to pesticides, and climate change decreasing the number of suitable days for spraying.

Virtually every pesticide label warns against using single active ingredients for the control of either weeds or diseases.

