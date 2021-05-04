PJ Phelan: Why getting the sprayer tank mix right has never been so important

Every year tank mixes get more complex. The complexity is driven by ever increasing resistance by weeds and diseases to pesticides, and climate change decreasing the number of suitable days for spraying.

Virtually every pesticide label warns against using single active ingredients for the control of either weeds or diseases.

The problem is compounded by labels which specify that you do not mix more than three or possibly four products in a tank.

Pesticide manufacturers have responded with products containing several active ingredients and appropriate surfactants. At the same time we have a continuous withdrawal of products without alternatives to replace them. This year the removal of desmedipham has left beet growers without co-formulated products such as Betanal maxxPro and they are now being forced back to using straights. The loss of chlorothalonil leaves every farmer looking for different tank mix partners this year.

When deciding on a tank mix, ensure that the products you are putting together are both physically and chemically compatible.

Products that are physically incompatible may result in solids and/or sediments in sprayers. This will reduce activity, cause blockages in filters and nozzles, and perhaps create a deposit on the inside of the tank that is difficult to clean.

Reduced efficiency

Chemical incompatibility can result in reduced efficiency of a product. The most common chemical incompatibility is that of glyphosate with hard water. This results in very poor control of weeds if the spray solution is left sitting in the tank for any length of time.. The first port of call on compatibility is to check with your agronomist and the manufacturers label.

When adding different pesticides to a tank you add the less soluble materials, in order of difficulty first and then add the liquids.

Common problems with tank mixing include:

Addition of incompatible product

Not following the manufacturer’s instructions

Mixing in the incorrect order

Adding product before the previous product has dispersed fully

Not allowing for the fact that mixing time is slower with colder water

Not getting the correct agitation speed — too fast will cause foaming and too slow will allow product to settle to the bottom of the tank

Adding product to the tank before there is sufficient water in the tank

The order in which you should fill the sprayer is as follows, unless there is differing instruction on the product labels.

Start with a clean sprayer with particular attention paid to filters and nozzles. Sprayer should have been washed immediately after last use and proprietary cleaning agents used where specified.

Water must be clean and filtered into the tank. Add water to at least 70pc of the required volume to which you should add a pH adjuster to

hard water. Water volume should be increased by a minimum of 10l for each additional pesticide.

Add wettable powders (WP)

Add water dispersable/soluble granules (WG/WDG/DF/SG)

Do not add any further products until you agitate for 5– 10 minutes for full dispersion.

Add suspension concentrates (SC)

Add dispersible concentrate (DC)

Add emulsifiable concentrates (EC)

Add all additional water required, while continuing to agitate

Add soluble liquid (SL) or aqueous concentrate (AC)

Add oil dispersion (OD) products

Add adjuvants and oils.

Spray as soon as possible after mixing.

If you have a tank mix made up and cannot spray for a period, you should continue to agitate. If a tank mix is left overnight or for a number of days you will need to confirm with the manufacturer that it is ok to proceed.

At the very least, you will need to clean all filters and agitate for 30 minutes before you start spraying.