PJ Haverty’s story: ‘You’d walk round and pick a child – farmers wanted a strong one’

PJ is demanding an apology for his treatment in the ‘prison’ where he spent his first seven years of his life before being fostered by farmers

Same story: Walter Francis and PJ Haverty at Maggies Barbers in Athenry, Co Galway where they met Expand

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

It had started out as just another normal trip to the barbers for Athenry farmer PJ Haverty. Little did he know he was about to encounter a man with whom he shared a history to which few can relate.

It was four years ago, and as PJ sat patiently waiting his turn in the busy hairdresser’s chair, another man seemingly in the queue hopped up and started sweeping the floor.

“I’ll have to try that trick next time and get a free haircut,” PJ quipped, after which the man explained that the hairdresser was indeed his daughter.

