PJ Haverty’s story: ‘You’d walk round and pick a child – farmers wanted a strong one’

It had started out as just another normal trip to the barbers for Athenry farmer PJ Haverty. Little did he know he was about to encounter a man with whom he shared a history to which few can relate.

It was four years ago, and as PJ sat patiently waiting his turn in the busy hairdresser’s chair, another man seemingly in the queue hopped up and started sweeping the floor.

“I’ll have to try that trick next time and get a free haircut,” PJ quipped, after which the man explained that the hairdresser was indeed his daughter.

The two men got to chatting about the usual things — the weather, the news, the events in the town — but picking up the Irish Independent dominated by events at the Tuam Mother and Baby

Home, PJ was stunned when the man exclaimed, “to think I was born there”.

“What did you say?” PJ said, astonished by the revelation. The man, Walter, again said he was born in the home.

“I was born there too, in 1951,” PJ replied.

PJ and Walter want their stories to be told because they feel they’re due an apology from both church and state, and they want supports for other survivors who weren’t as lucky as they were.

PJ was born in Tuam Mother and Baby Home on November 29, 1951, and remained there with his mother for 12 months.

After the 12 months, his mother was told to leave, but decided to get a job in Tuam to remain close to her son.

Critically, his mother’s desire to be reunited with her son meant she refused to sign documents for him to be adopted, and this was to have important implications for him later in life.

For PJ, much of life inside the home has been erased from his memory.

“I think we blocked things out of our mind. If only someone could get inside and release that we might know an awful lot more,” he says.

“We cannot understand why we can’t remember (the home)... the only thing I can remember is being marched out to school. I remember holding hands for some reason or other.

“It was the first time we got outside. I’m always inclined to call it a prison rather than a home because that’s what it was.”

According to PJ leaving the home was a rebirth.

“I always say it was like I was born twice. I was born the first time, no memory for seven years. I was born the second time when I went out to the foster home, and I can remember everything from that day on,” he says.

Family farm

PJ’s foster parents were farmers and had recently returned from several years in England to take over the family farm.

Unable to have children, they spotted an ad in the Tuam Herald for adoption and fostering and applied to Galway County Council for a child.

“You go down and pick out a child then,” PJ explains. “We were put sitting in a circle on the floor and foster parents would walk around and pick a child.

“Farmers were always looking for a strong young lad. They didn’t want a weak one, they wanted someone strong, because of the work on the farm.

“It was the first supermarket that opened in Ireland — where people could go in and buy babies. The weak ones were left aside. Like bad fruit. Like buying sheep at the mart. You won’t look at the bad one.”

PJ recalls looking up and smiling at his soon-to-be foster mother.

“That’s how she picked me out. Fair play to her, to this day she stood by me right through life. Now you got nothing soft. You worked on the farm, but at least you were treated with respect,” he says.

PJ says that when he arrived at his new home, he just accepted life as it was.

“I took these to be my parents. The raised me and took me in,” he says. “You had no sense of feeling or anything in those days because we weren’t shown any love for the first seven years of life.

“You didn’t know how to communicate. You didn’t know this love, or that this is your mother and father.”

However, that was not where the difficulties in PJ’s life ended — he was to encounter many further trials and disappointments in the years ahead.

Division

Describing his relationship with his father, he says that while they got on, there always seemed to be a division between them.

“There was that element that I was not his son,” he says. “The big thing back in those days was that if you didn’t have a family, there was something wrong with you.

“I remember being at a fair in the local town, Menlough. We went into the pub afterwards, and he met this man he mightn’t have seen for a year.

“He was buying the sheep off him. I remember my father was having a pint of Guinness, and I had a mineral.

“This man came in and shook his hand and asked how he was keeping and everything.

“He then asked ‘who this young man is?’ My foster father said ‘that’s my young man’, but the man responded ‘sure ye never had a family’.

“I didn’t notice at the time, but later on, then I always thought, how did my father feel a man making a statement like that?”

PJ says there were some relations who were “cruel”.

“They used to say to my parents ‘what ye want getting that fella, isn’t there enough of us for this place here?’.

“That was the big thing back in those days with farmers — that the name would continue where the family were born. They love the name to continue on.”

Another event in his life that hurt PJ was the refusal by the Land Commission to recognise him as a member of the family.

“You were only entitled to land if you had a son, but I was just looked upon as stranger, a work young lad,” he says. “My father loves land and wants land, but as I wasn’t classed as his son, we got nothing — that hurt.

“If my (birth) mother had signed the paper, it would have made life easier for me.”

The implications of this were also to play out later in PJ’s life when it came to inheriting his foster parents’ farm.

“My foster mother made sure the farm would come into my name,” he says. “She was determined that I get the farm because I worked on it and I was never any trouble to them.

“Some of the extended family suggested that I be sent to America to get me out of the way and keep the name going.

“But my foster mother put her foot down and said no I was going nowhere.”

The problem, however, was that PJ was not officially related to his parents.

“I was just an outsider in their eyes. We were told we’d have to pay the full amount of inheritance taxes and I had to borrow money to pay. That is utterly discrimination to the highest degree,” he says.

It was many years before PJ was reunited with his birth mother.

“Someone had written to my mother and said I was looking for her,” he says.

“There was no bonding between my mother and me. They were all strangers to me. I was 24.

“I hugged her and kissed her on the cheek. She was afraid that I was going to rear up on her. She was worried that I would be asking ‘why did you leave me there?’”

Refused

While they kept in contact, it was some time after his foster parents died before another visit with his biological mother was arranged, but she refused to meet him in the end.

PJ says he still goes to mass, but he is very critical of the bishop and the nuns.

“There are many times I’d love to stand up in the Church and challenge the priest on his sermon,” he says.

“Greed, money and power destroying the whole world and that’s what they want.”

Horrified at the recent revelations from Tuam, he says: “To think these nuns were supposed to be Catholics and what they did with these babies.”

“I want an apology in writing, that I can go back to my mother’s grave and read that over her grave and say ‘that woman did nothing wrong’.

“And I want something done for the living survivors. Some are living in awful conditions. They have sorted out the dead, they are going to be exhumed, but there are people living out there that need looking after.”