Pictures: Model 145ac dairy farm in the Kingdom is ready to go for a new owner

A view of the farming factilities at the 145ac residential dairy farm on the market at Lisselton in North Kerry.

Lively local interest is expected in the private treaty sale of a 145ac residential dairy farm with state-of-the-art facilities and two bungalows at Ballyouneen near Lisselton in North Kerry.

éamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Consulting is guiding the transaction at €1.25m.

Expand Close The milking facilities include a ten unit herringbone parlour, / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The milking facilities include a ten unit herringbone parlour,

The holding at is 10km from Listowel and 17km from Ballybunion and is being sold by the owners who after a lifetime of dedication developing the farm are now retiring.

The land is all in one block laid out in a paddock system in rich ryegrass and serviced by water, electricity and an internal roadway system.

The land has frontage to the River Feale on one side and borders a stream on the other and while somewhat low-lying, has been very well farmed and minded over the years.

An extensive range of farm buildings, adjacent to a neighbouring property, is contained in a well-laid out and purpose-built, modern yard.

The sheds are made up of a series of A-roofed modern structures including slatted units, an easy-feed wintering area with ventilated roofing, calving pens, a calf-rearing shed fitted with individual and group penning, fodder storage units, workshop space and machinery storage all set out on a concrete apron.

The yard features the best of cattle handling facilities.

Complying with all environmental standards, the waste management system includes slatted tanks, automatic scrapers and over-ground slurry storage.

The milking facilities include a ten-unit herringbone parlour, a recorder plant, bail lock system, an electronic meal-feeding system from bulk bins and a dairy.

Bungalows

One of the two bungalows was built by the father of the current owner and the other by the current owner.

Expand Close The farm comes with two dwellings including this full modernised dormer bungalow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm comes with two dwellings including this full modernised dormer bungalow

The more modern house is a four-bed structure on a mature site with landscaped gardens. éamonn McQuinn says it is spacious and in excellent condition.

The older bungalow hasn't been lived in for a number of years, but the property is structurally sound and would be ideal as accommodation for farm workers, family, employees or as a farm office.

The property is being offered for sale in three lots, with the first made up of the entire 145ac and two dwellings guided at €1.25m. The second includes 145ac along with the farmyard and the older dwelling guided at €1m. The final lot comprises the more modern house on 1ac and is guided at €250,000.

"This farm is being sold fully ready for use. All that is needed to get cash flowing from the business is the dairy herd," Mr McQuinn said.

Indo Farming