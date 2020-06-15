Pictures: Model 145ac dairy farm in the Kingdom is ready to go for a new owner

| 20°C Dublin
Lively local interest is expected in the private treaty sale of a 145ac residential dairy farm with state-of-the-art facilities and two bungalows at Ballyouneen near Lisselton in North Kerry.
éamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Consulting is guiding the transaction at €1.25m.
The holding at is 10km from Listowel and 17km from Ballybunion and is being sold by the owners who after a lifetime of dedication developing the farm are now retiring.
The land is all in one block laid out in a paddock system in rich ryegrass and serviced by water, electricity and an internal roadway system.
The land has frontage to the River Feale on one side and borders a stream on the other and while somewhat low-lying, has been very well farmed and minded over the years.
An extensive range of farm buildings, adjacent to a neighbouring property, is contained in a well-laid out and purpose-built, modern yard.
The sheds are made up of a series of A-roofed modern structures including slatted units, an easy-feed wintering area with ventilated roofing, calving pens, a calf-rearing shed fitted with individual and group penning, fodder storage units, workshop space and machinery storage all set out on a concrete apron.
The yard features the best of cattle handling facilities.
Complying with all environmental standards, the waste management system includes slatted tanks, automatic scrapers and over-ground slurry storage.
The milking facilities include a ten-unit herringbone parlour, a recorder plant, bail lock system, an electronic meal-feeding system from bulk bins and a dairy.
Bungalows
One of the two bungalows was built by the father of the current owner and the other by the current owner.
The more modern house is a four-bed structure on a mature site with landscaped gardens. éamonn McQuinn says it is spacious and in excellent condition.
The older bungalow hasn't been lived in for a number of years, but the property is structurally sound and would be ideal as accommodation for farm workers, family, employees or as a farm office.
The property is being offered for sale in three lots, with the first made up of the entire 145ac and two dwellings guided at €1.25m. The second includes 145ac along with the farmyard and the older dwelling guided at €1m. The final lot comprises the more modern house on 1ac and is guided at €250,000.
"This farm is being sold fully ready for use. All that is needed to get cash flowing from the business is the dairy herd," Mr McQuinn said.
