Peter Hynes: Young stock are the first focus as we roll out tried and trusted winter health plan

Young stock get priority on the farm - they are the next generation of milking cows and managing them well now will reap profits in years to come.

We try and maximise their grazing season until late November. The key point at that stage is every heifer gets weighed.

This allows us to split them into two groups all of equal weight and ensures they are getting the correct amount of dosing.

We use Fasinex when dosing for fluke and with any of the really effective fluke doses, if you don't give the correct dose rate, then you will get poor results.

We usually go with Ivomec injection to cover them for worms and lice. We've had mixed results with pour-ons which is why we moved away from them.

Heifers usually get treated for lice every six weeks during housing. Last winter they were only housed for 45 days so hopefully we can achieve that duration again this winter.

We also feed a high protein heifer nut alongside good quality baled silage ensuring the heifers stay on target and ready for the coming breeding season.

We are lucky that we can split our milking cows into different groups during housing. Given that there will be cows going through different phases from late lactation and also, come late January, cows entering a new lactation, having a system like this simplifies management.

Scanning is always a key factor as this allows us plan ahead.

We aim for different dry cow lengths so all our first lactations get 12 weeks dry as we struggled in the past on our in-calf rates with second lactation cows.

Cows in low body condition also get 12 weeks and the remainder of the herd gets an eight-week break so knowing all the calving dates allows us manage the cows to that programme.

Competition for feed space in the winter can be an issue and it was one of the main reasons we installed sufficient feed space in the new facilities.

With a 180-cow herd we have 190 cubicles and feed space for 240 cows.

It's a key area to focus on as quiet or small cows can't compete for feed if space is lacking and that will undoubtedly have a knock-on affect on BCS.

All the cubicles have comfort mats. We have been using hydrated lime on cubicles which are swept twice daily, but we are currently looking at also using sawdust in an attempt to keep mats drier. Automatic scrapers are run on timers eight times a day.

As with the heifers, we use Fasinex to treat all cows for fluke at drying off and we'll vary the dosage rate depending on cow size and weight.

We use a long acting dry cow tube and every cow receives sealers as this is the time to get a handle on SCC.

Rumen fluke can be an issue, but we always have dung samples analysed first as resistance to Zanil has to be considered. We will also give an IBR booster vaccine in late December to ensure antibodies are high when calving 2020 begins.

Minerals

Getting dry cow minerals correct can really reduce a lot of issues come calving time.

We installed the Terra Mineral system in 2018 and it really delivered last spring. We mainly use this system to deliver dry cow minerals via the water troughs.

It's constantly monitored to ensure the cows receive exactly what they need at a cost of 8c/cow/day during December and January, increasing to 16c during calving as magnesium rates increase. We've found it really cost effective and it's one less job for us to worry about.

Lastly, this an ideal time to prepare all t he calving facilities and make sure calf pens are in order, washed and disinfected.

It will make life easier in the spring and there's no point rushing around last minute. Don't forget to squeeze in a little break in the coming months.

It's always possible to grab a couple of days away - the farmer needs to be fighting fit too for the calving season.

And farmers also need to organise a few days off for themselves to make sure they are fighting fit for the calving season, writes Peter Hynes

Indo Farming