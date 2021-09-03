Peter Hynes: Why climate activists are barking up the wrong tree by attacking Irish farming

With workload on the farm quiet, we took a few opportunities for mini-staycations over the last six weeks.

Touring the by-roads of rural Ireland, it really highlighted what a picturesque little country we live in: roadside verges full of wildflowers, and a patchwork of beef, sheep and dairy farms, with some tillage added in for extra colour.

Surrounded by all the natural beauty of our countryside, I started thinking of the image some would portray of Irish agriculture: many of the anti-agriculture brigade would have the public believe we farmers have turned Ireland into a barren landscape awash with massive dairy herds.

Climate activists have turned on Irish agriculture and want to greatly reduce livestock numbers.

Many of these activists have little or no knowledge of agriculture or how food is produced across the world and wish for our Emerald Isle to be rewilded — which in reality means awash with gorse, nettles, briars and scrub.

Farmers manage the countryside with livestock; removing that level of management will merely lead to the need for mechanical management in decades to come.

And our sustainably produced food exports will merely be replaced by produce from distant countries with a higher carbon footprint.

Farming in Ireland was an easy target for activists. We export a vast majority of what we produce; asking the consumer to reduce meat and dairy intake while persuading them that the Irish herd needs to be reduced is a far easier sell than asking them to cut down on foreign holidays and ditch fast fashion — in fact the consumer would laugh at the latter two suggestions.

Under current calculations agriculture produces 34pc of emissions; agricultural emissions were at a record high in 1989, but dairy output has increased by 82pc since then.

On our farm we have increased the herd by 300pc, but our production has increased by over 650pc and we are using all the latest research to reduce our emissions further. Protected urea costs us €50 per ton more than straight urea; slurry spreading has gone up €5 per hour by adopting low emission spreading.

We have chosen to use these practices to make our farm more efficient and I would welcome any new approach to dairy farming where I can still maintain my family farm income.

Blaming Irish farmers for what has happened in the past is like blaming the builders of today for the energy-inefficient houses that were built in the ’70s and ’80s: practices change, research allows the world to adopt new technology.

Irish farmers are resilient, innovative and keen to adopt new practices.

We have survived a poorly managed Brexit, continuing to produce high-quality food through a pandemic, fulfilling a global demand for sustainable food.

It is high time Irish climate activists woke up and realised that Irish farmers are not the problem, we are in fact part of the solution.

If they continue their anti-agricultural agenda they may well look back in decades to come and realise their current agenda has contributed to increased global warming.

Meanwhile, grass growth really surged through August and we ended up taking out 10 acres for surplus bales — we believed it would leave us in a better position for grass in September as we continue to build covers in preparation for the final round of grazing beginning in early October.

A 10-day turnaround on grazing our new reseeds made the investment well worthwhile and also helped keep milk production up, with cows averaging 19 litres at 3.70pc protein and 4.26pc fat.

The herd has achieved over 400kg milk solids this year to date, keeping us on target to break the 500kg mark for the first time.

Scanning results on our heifers were satisfying, with 100pc in calf; 73pc held to first service and 95pc are due by mid-February.

This was our third year using fixed-time insemination on the heifers. We will scan the cows in mid-September as they will require minimal handling then and the majority can be scanned from the outside.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork