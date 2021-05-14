Farming

Peter Hynes: We got the TB all-clear — and credit is due to the Department staff who monitor badgers

Good news: Peter Hynes’s herd has been given the TB all-clear

Peter Hynes

Last week I was crying out for a drop of rain. Well it arrived and in typical farming style I would be quite happy with a few dry sunny days now.

The rain certainly helped growth, but silage crops seem a long way off where they would be under normal circumstances.

