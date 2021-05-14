Peter Hynes: We got the TB all-clear — and credit is due to the Department staff who monitor badgers

Last week I was crying out for a drop of rain. Well it arrived and in typical farming style I would be quite happy with a few dry sunny days now.

The rain certainly helped growth, but silage crops seem a long way off where they would be under normal circumstances.

That said we are preparing 16 acres of low-lying ground for reseeding. The field has been sprayed of with glyphosate, all the drains have been cleaned and once we get a few dry days together the contractor will be in ploughing.

We have decided to use a grass mixture of Astonenergy, Meiduno and 1kg clover. Thankfully the Department gave a moratorium on clover-safe sprays so we have ordered some, as there is a backlog, and I would prefer to have it on time so we can spray exactly when we need to.

Major tasks

There are always two major tasks at this time of year here: our annual TB test and the breeding season.

Thankfully the TB test was all clear again. We have been TB-free now since late 2014 which is an achievement given that the herd predominantly went down in three-year cycles prior to that.

If feel there is credit due to the Department staff who closely monitor badger movements on the farm; it is testament to the fact that if we want to control TB in livestock then we must also control it in wildlife as well.

We are 16 days into the breeding season now, with 75pc of the herd served. There was no large burst of cows on heat; it has just been a steady flow of cows being served every day, which is very much how calving went.

David, our AI technician, feels heat detection is a game of patience, and I agree. Once the calving pattern is tight, the vast majority of cows will be on heat within the first 21 days; they certainly will not all be served in the first week to 10 days, so it is essential to ensure cows are well on heat before insemination.

Our vet will examine any cow that has not been seen in heat by day 22. We plan to let the stock bulls off with the cows at the start of June, but we will continue to use AI for a further week to ensure there is no break in calving while the bulls settle into the task at hand.

I started in dairy in 2010; it was my passion for working with livestock that lured me, plus a sense of satisfaction in producing quality food. When it was announced that EU milk quotas would be removed, a huge excitement gripped the industry.

With a herd of 50 cows here prior to 2015, it was a struggle trying to earn an income from dairying while also investing in infrastructure.

Post-quota removal it has been fifth gear all the way: we have increased cow numbers by 300pc, but also increased milk production by 700pc in a decade.

It has been hard financially at times as we have invested close to €1m in the last 10 years and we have also had to further ‘share up’ to our co-op along with paying into a revolving fund.

But we feel we have built a future for our kids with a herd of cows that we are proud of, and the business is financially sound.

Across the sector, though, that air of excitement seems to have diminished a little lately, and I am concerned for the challenges the dairy industry faces in the next few years.

Glanbia versus An Taisce has grabbed a huge amount of attention of late, and the case could affect a lot of family farms.

Regardless of what the High Court appeal rules, An Taisce will still have had success, as they have bought a lot of negative attention on the dairy industry, their membership seems to have grown and — if rumour is to be believed — they have also gained revenue.

If they lose the appeal they will still have fought the good fight, in their supporters’ eyes.

The industry faces three major challenges: climate change, biodiversity and water quality.

I have no doubt we will overcome the initial hurdle with research, but no stone can be left unturned in our efforts to improve the latter two — that will require investment but also workable schemes.

In the short term, it is crucial that we as farmers do not get drawn into a war of words on social media.

The dairy industry urgently requires a task-force of highly educated superior communicators to represent us in the media to ensure no reputational damage is done.

Currently it is merely unfolding as a tit for tat between lobby groups.

Peter Hynes farms in Aherla, Co Cork with his wife Paula