Peter Hynes on the challenges of mental health: Sometimes I’m laughing on the outside but crying on the inside

Peter Hynes says it's important to spot the signs of when people are in crisis

The farm took a back seat lately as we dedicated a vast amount of time to Ag Mental Health Week 2021. The cows still got milked twice daily in between answering emails, numerous Zoom calls and the careful management of three social media platforms.

Paula and I wanted to do something proactive in the lead up to this year’s campaign and we attended a course on suicide response with Driving Change in Limerick. Not only was it something we needed, given the many people who contact us, but also it was vital to get a greater understanding of the signs to spot when someone is in a crisis.

It afforded me the confidence to deal with a situation two weeks later and thankfully the outcome was positive.

Although the campaign is over for another year, the need to talk about the challenges of mental health in agriculture are there 365 days a year.

Climate change, CAP discussions, rising input costs will be discussed week in, week out, all of which put more stress on farmers, yet as was highlighted in an RABI report launched on October 14 in the UK, “mental health in agriculture is the elephant in the room, no one really wants to talk about loneliness, anxiety or suicide but it’s there”.

The report went on to suggest that 36pc of the farming community probably or possibly is depressed. Yes, these are UK figures, but the reality that these statistics could also be true here.

Is there a stigma around facing up to the challenges of mental health? Perhaps some feel it may paint our industry in a poor light or discourage young people from entering a career in agriculture.

I would much rather we take a proactive approach in reaching out to these young trainee farmers and explain to them that they will be challenged at points in their career, and that they need to focus on maintaining positive mental well-being.

This sentiment was echoed by the young farmers’ panel discussion and thankfully I witnessed two Irish college students and a group of transition-year students engage in positive mental health discussion.

Learning about the challenges that farmers face is a stepping stone, farm succession seems to be one of the largest issues that faces rural Irish communities. That deeply engrained love of the land has meant many are still to hand over the reins to the next generation.

Sadly, in some cases, passing away without a will in place, which rips families apart as they dispute who is entitled to what asset.

The issue of farm succession also leaves some mature farmers with no assets as they try to build their own family unit.

There are so many positives around mental health in the agri sector across the world — milk truck drivers in New Zealand are fully trained in mental health first aid, Canada has taken similar steps ensuring all ministry of agriculture staff receive the same training and as the ministry meets on a monthly basis, mental health is always on the agenda, discussing challenges that arise for farmers.

Here at home, the HSE National Office of Suicide Prevention has funded a research project where researchers from UCD Psychology and UCD School of Agriculture and Food Sciences hope to identify potential interventions to mitigate the risks of suicide.

The findings of this research project will no doubt save farmer lives. Some Irish ag companies have also been proactive in training their staff on mental health first aid, but we as an industry can do so much more.

I’m not where I need to be mentally at the moment, in actual fact it has taken me three days to write an article I would normally write in a few hours.

There are times I can quite easily walk into a crowded room laughing on the outside yet crying on the inside — some might say that is merely looking for sympathy, I say it is simply being honest and when I open the paper on a Tuesday morning, if I can’t believe what I write, then I can hardly expect my readers to believe it.

The crucial thing for me is that I am in control. I know by talking and not letting things boil up inside I’ll be right back where I need to be in a short space of time. I’ve trained myself to focus on the positives, of which there are so many, and which far outweigh some minor negatives.

The most important thing anyone can do when they are struggling is to feel comfortable with saying that they are not OK — it is often the first step to opening up and talking to someone. The reality is that farmers are tough, they are resilient, but the challenges keep coming and no individual can carry the challenges alone.

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork