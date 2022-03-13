Perfect storm of the ‘three Fs’

During the Emergency, when World War II led Ireland’s food imports to decline to a trickle and British supplies of fertilisers and fuels withered, the State responded by introducing a compulsory tillage order. Every farmer had to till a proportion of their land or face seizure of it, or imprisonment.

The Government ran a propaganda campaign called “Grow more wheat”. As the crisis escalated, the tone of the campaign changed, to “Till or Go to Jail”, according to historian Bryce Evans’s book Ireland during the Second World War: Farewell to Plato’s Cave.

Ireland’s wartime economics, which included fuel and foodstuff rationing, was evoked last week amid reports that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was going to ask farmers to plant some of their land in wheat, barley and other grains to ensure food security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In addition, a worst-case scenario briefing presented to Cabinet warned of potential food shortages due to the impact of the fuel crisis on the farming industry.

Last week also saw the establishment of a National Fodder and Food Security Committee, and McConalogue began formulating a multi-million euro package of supports to address the increased costs facing farmers in growing fodder crops, supports for planting tillage and fodder crops, and supports for accessing organic fertiliser.

IFA President Tim Cullinan, who discussed the impact of the Ukraine war on animal feed, fuel and fertiliser at a Tuesday evening meeting with McConalogue and six other farming organisations, told the Sunday Independent afterwards that compulsory tillage wasn’t mentioned at the meeting.

“Farming has evolved and moved on since the 1940s,” he says.

“There is less labour on farms, only 30pc of the country is suitable for growing, and the whole system has changed since then.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which could yet become the biggest military action in Europe since 1945, has highlighted Irish agriculture’s dependence on Ukraine for wheat, and on Russia for the fertiliser required for growing crops. About 14pc of Ireland’s wheat comes from Ukraine, with most of it used as animal feed, and 20pc of fertiliser comes from Russia.

Last week Ukraine banned exports of rye, barley, buckwheat and millet, having already introduced measures to limit the export of wheat, corn and sunflower oil amid some food scarcities as the war intensifies. Cullinan says the conflict and the high-risk economic warfare that’s increasingly accompanying the invasion has heightened price inflation that the agriculture sector had already been experiencing,

“We were in the midst of price inflation in farming from what we call the three ‘fs’ – feed, fertiliser, fuel – but what has happened (in Ukraine) in the last couple of weeks has put the market in turmoil,” he says.

“The concern now is supply. Sanctions can work both ways and are creating major problems for Russia but also creating a difficult situation for agriculture because of the volume of fertiliser that comes out of Russia. It’s very difficult to get that imported into a country and coupled with grain prices and shortages, it’s creating a perfect crisis here.

The war’s interference with Ukraine’s ability to grow and export grains is also posing threats to Irish bakers. Ireland imports about 90pc of its flour because Irish wheat is not suitable for the flour used in common loaves like sliced pan, says Michael Wallace, a professor of agriculture and food economics at University College Dublin.

“We import virtually all of our wheat for flour and most of it comes from the UK,” he says. “The Irish climate is not conducive to producing the quality milling wheat for the likes of the pan loaves. We don’t import milling wheat from Ukraine and the EU is self-sufficient in wheat and barley but there will be impacts because the markets are all inter-connected, so the pressures on the wheat market will feed through to our own source of wheat for milling.”

Before the invasion, the price of premium wheat used to produce flour for baking had already risen by about 20pc in a year. But last week, Declan Fitzgerald, the managing director of Pat the Baker, told the Irish Independent that consumers could expect a “significant” increase in the price of bread within a fortnight because of further increases in fuel and flour prices. Tony Kane, the President of the Irish Baking Association and a bakery specialist at Odlums, said the bakery sector is fighting for survival. He said the Government provided bread subsidies in the 1960s and 1970s and that such an initiative may be required now.





With European food supplies under threat, European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of an expert group under the European Food Security mechanism. The mechanism was established in November as part of the EU’s contingency plan for ensuring food supplies as a result of the supply chain issues experienced during the pandemic. “When we created this mechanism, nobody anticipated how immediate and important it would be,” Wojciechowski tweeted. “The dramatic situation unfolding in Ukraine has severe impact global food security.”

Wallace says: “The (Irish) business model of importing certain products that we require traditionally wasn’t an issue at all because global markets were stable. But we have had an event that people thought completely unthinkable – another war in Europe – and it has caught people off guard. We need to reassess our resilience and examine how we cope with geopolitical upheavals and that means looking at ways of diversifying our imports.”

But if there is further turmoil in international markets, could Ireland feed itself? Ireland was named the most food secure nation out of 113 countries in November by The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Food Security Index, which weighs up the affordability, availability, quality and safety of food, as well as assessing how resilient nations are in protecting their natural resources to enable them to keep producing food. But our current food production model is overwhelmingly reliant on exporting meat, livestock and dairy. The dairy sector was worth more than €5bn last year, while meat and livestock generated more than €3.5bn in export sales, according to Bord Bia. Prepared consumer foods were worth more than €2.5bn. In 2020, Ireland exported almost €900m of infant formula.

However, data compiled for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation indicated in 2016 that Ireland was a net importer of calories, as its net food energy imports exceeded exports by the equivalent of the calorie intake of 2.5m people. A separate study by the Sustainability Institute submitted to Government in 2019 estimated that “the proportion of food eaten that is produced in Ireland is at best no higher than one quarter and, in the worse scenario, could be below one fifth”. A 2021 report by the UN FAO found that “Ireland’s weather has not enabled the development of production systems for fruits and tubers, given recent poor harvests in the tillage sector. For many of these products, Ireland depends on imports. In addition, the reliance of the sector on limited products makes the overall system more vulnerable to shocks compared to more diversified alternatives. Consumer access to many fruits and vegetables is also either dependent on expensive domestic green-house technologies or imports”.





Indeed, less than 2pc of crop production in Ireland is dedicated to fresh vegetables and of that 0.3pc of crop production is destined for human consumption, according to a July report published by Oxfam and Trócaire called Sustainable Food Systems: Steps Ireland can take to be a global leader.

In 2020, Ireland imported 75,000 tonnes of potatoes, 38,500 tonnes of onions, 25,000 tonnes of cabbage and 20,000 tonnes of carrots, according to the Central Statistics Office.

But Alan Matthews, an agricultural economist and professor emeritus of European Agricultural Policy at Trinity College Dublin who contributed to the Oxfam and Trócaire report, says the figures don’t mean that Ireland needs to become more self-sufficient.

“The argument some people are putting forward is that we should try to rely more on growing our own food,” he says. “But you could do that and then get a drought like the one we had in 2018. And if every country were to grow their own food, there would be no exports on the world market.”

Cornelius Traas, an apple farmer in Co Tipperary and a lecturer in horticulture and plant physiology at the University of Limerick, grows some of the 5pc of apples sold in Ireland that are produced here. The price consumers are willing to pay for Irish apples in supermarkets is higher than the cost, but that is not the case for many other fruits and vegetables, he says.

“In terms of what (Ireland) trades inward and outward, there is a whole category of food that we’re not secure in,” Traas says. “We could be very secure but that’s not the most profitable way to use our land.”

Beef and dairy farmers could switch to growing if “there was a longer-term plan and a clear indication that there’d be a market for it,” he says. “But the commonalities between different farming sectors have moved so far apart. In the 1940s, every farmer would have grown a few potatoes and a few vegetables. But the sector has become so specialised that there isn’t even a knowledge base among farmers any more.”