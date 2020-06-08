Pedigree sales proving a 'sticky' business

Price-topper: €2,900 was paid for Laheens Sterling, the top price bull at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society multi breed sale at Carrick-on-Shannon

THE switch to online selling for pedigree stock is proving a 'very sticky' trade as breeders and potential buyers get to grips with the new way of doing business.

That's the verdict from Lourda McGowan, secretary of the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society based in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The society has been steeped in the pedigree livestock sales business for close to a century, and in a normal year would host 11 pedigree sales that draw breeders from all over the country as well as the North and UK.

"The fact that people are not accustomed to buying bulls online has made it tough for some," says Ms McGowan. "Because there is a time of the year to buy a bull and a time to sell a bull we are doing our best to accommodate our loyal exhibitors by doing our best to provide a service and I'm hopeful that we can do that."

Angus bulls were the price-toppers at the society's recent multi-breed sale, which attracted a large entry.

Auctioneer Francis McGowan sold the 13-month-old Laheens Sterling for €2,900. Bred and exhibited by the well-known Angus breeders Cathal and Cormac Duignan, of Laheen House, Elsin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, the bull was sold to a Co Sligo buyer..

With four stars on the replacement index and five stars on the terminal index, the price-topper has an excellent pedigree and calving difficulty of less than 1pc.

The second highest price was €2,600 paid for the 17-month-old Leacarrow Rover, a five-star terminal index bull, bred and exhibited by Morgan Mulhern, of Ballinafad, Boyle, Co Sligo.

Third on the list at €2,450 was the May 2019-born Clooncarne San Andreas from Tom Mulligan's herd at Currycramp, Domod, Co Leitrim. He is a four-star terminal and three-star replacement index bull, out of the herd dam Currycramp Elana J276, one of the most prolific cows in the herd for breeding high-quality progeny.

The breeders were given the opportunity of viewing the bulls before the sale and all the bidding was then conducted online.

"I believe that it is important for the buyers to be able to see the animals in advance of a sale, especially when purchasing a pedigree bull" says Ms McGowan.

"You certainly would like to see him walking and standing - pictures do not give the full story."

As to the future, she expects that "we will have some form of social distancing for quite some time, but that is all manageable. People will have to go with it, because as a community we have to look after each other."

Pedigree sales at the venue have now concluded for the season and will resume in mid-October.

Society president Shane Kilraine (pictured below) said it has been a frustrating period for breeders and sale centres alike.

"It was a difficult time for everyone. It wasn't ideal and there was a learning curve with the restrictions but at least we were able to assemble up to 50 bulls and through social distancing provided a market for them to help the breeders who have always supported us," he said.

"At the end of the day it kept the doors open, and though we didn't make any money by it, we hope that we were some help to breeders, because there are a lot of pedigree bulls around and customers looking for them."

He added that "some form of online" going to be part of that, but "farmers are going to be very slow in buying bulls that they have not seen, and it is hard to blame them".

Indo Farming