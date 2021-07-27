Farming

‘Payment per hectare needs to double to attract new people to organics’

With Ireland ranked 26 out of 27 when it comes to organic production in the EU, Tom Dunne says there needs to be more support to facilitate progress

Tom Dunne on his farm in Durrow, Co Laois. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand
Tom Dunne's switch to organic farming re-energised him. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand
Tom Dunne grows his own combi-crop of wheat and peas. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand
Tom's bought his stock from same three farmers for the past 10 years. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand
Gillian Westbrook, CEO of the Irish Organics Association. Photo: Irish Organics Association Expand

Tom Dunne on his farm in Durrow, Co Laois. Photo: Alf Harvey

Tom Dunne's switch to organic farming re-energised him. Photo: Alf Harvey

Tom Dunne grows his own combi-crop of wheat and peas. Photo: Alf Harvey

Tom's bought his stock from same three farmers for the past 10 years. Photo: Alf Harvey

Gillian Westbrook, CEO of the Irish Organics Association. Photo: Irish Organics Association

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Frustration is mounting among organic farmers over the slow pace of concrete progress to drive the sector forward at scale.

As European farmers gear up to convert 25pc of the block’s farmland to organic production by 2030, Ireland is still tinkering around the edges on just 1.6pc (74,000ha) of organic farmland worked by around 1,800 farmers.

While this figure marks a 42pc increase since 2014 — and a further 16,000ha is due to be converted in 2021 — the reality remains that Ireland is still light years away from the EU average of 8.5pc (2019) which Government has committed to achieving by the end of the decade.

