‘Payment per hectare needs to double to attract new people to organics’

Frustration is mounting among organic farmers over the slow pace of concrete progress to drive the sector forward at scale.

As European farmers gear up to convert 25pc of the block’s farmland to organic production by 2030, Ireland is still tinkering around the edges on just 1.6pc (74,000ha) of organic farmland worked by around 1,800 farmers.

While this figure marks a 42pc increase since 2014 — and a further 16,000ha is due to be converted in 2021 — the reality remains that Ireland is still light years away from the EU average of 8.5pc (2019) which Government has committed to achieving by the end of the decade.

So after 40 years of developing the sector, clear evidence of its environmental/sustainable credentials, substantial EU confidence that markets exist, a significant shift in farmer interest and enthusiasm, plus strong indicators on consumer demand, why is Ireland still ranked 26 out of the 27 member states when in comes to organic production, just above Malta?

Tom Dunne's switch to organic farming re-energised him. Photo: Alf Harvey

Whatsapp Tom Dunne's switch to organic farming re-energised him. Photo: Alf Harvey

From speaking to farmers across the country, it appears the transition barriers are not at primary producer level, but linked to scheme limitations, puzzling marketing and policy positions, perceptions over paperwork and a lack of meaningful political will to propel the sector into the fast lane.

Tom Dunne, a mixed organic farmer in tillage and beef finishing, who farms 60ha in Durrow, Co Laois, switched from a conventional suckler system 16 years ago.

“I was at a crossroads. I had two loss-making years prior to going organic,” he says. “I was also looking at the two girls coming along towards the college years and I was always drawn to the organic farming scheme and the payments there at the time.

“I felt I should be able to continue what I’m doing in an organic manner, claim the extra payments and finish the cattle from the suckler herd. Then I started buying a few store cattle and I discovered they were nearly doing as well as what I was producing myself, so I moved to all buying in.

Tom Dunne grows his own combi-crop of wheat and peas. Photo: Alf Harvey

Whatsapp Tom Dunne grows his own combi-crop of wheat and peas. Photo: Alf Harvey

“I was thinking ahead of what’s coming down the line with more emphasis on the environment and looking after the land in a different way than we were, not that we were doing anything wrong, but our thinking was more and more about output per acre.

“I started to feel maybe less might be more. And organic farming has certainly been very good to me over the last 16 years — it has put my bank balance in a positive state and given me great fulfilment.

“For the first five years, I was probably in the unknown, but I started to dig deeper and that’s how my tillage enterprise was born and my rotations grew. The red clover came into it and I actually find myself producing an awful lot more than I was for the last two years of conventional farming.

“I was a bit like a battery — I was gone dead with conventional, but organics re-energised me, it gave me a great kick on and I’m enjoying doing what I’m doing.”

Tom finishes 100 cattle (mainly Angus cross and Continental cross) in a year-round system, grows 22ac of oats that are sold to Glanbia, grows his own combi-crop of wheat and peas, which he uses for feed to his cattle over the winter, crimps grain and grows red clover silage all as part of a seven-year rotation.

He produces his own straw which, in turn, produces farmyard manure that goes back into the tillage land as organic farmers are allowed to use their own slurry for fertiliser.

He has bought his stock off the land from the same three farmers for the last 10 years and he sells to organic beef processor Good Herdsman, of which the Goodman-owned ABP is the majority shareholder, on a monthly basis.

While he says price has levelled out a little, Tom notes that the gap between the price for organic beef and conventional beef was never as close as it is at the moment.

He is concerned too that schemes are making conversion less attractive. This year, a total of 317 applications were received under the Organic Farming Scheme, while more than 10,000 farmers applied for just 2,000 places under the Results Based Environment Agri Pilot Programme (REAP).

Tom's bought his stock from same three farmers for the past 10 years. Photo: Alf Harvey

Whatsapp Tom's bought his stock from same three farmers for the past 10 years. Photo: Alf Harvey

“As far as I can see, the real concern is about the level of support for organics in the new CAP. The EU wants 25pc of the land in Europe to be organic by 2030, but there is probably not a chance of that in Ireland.

“The incentives aren’t there to encourage anyone. Our payments for the Organic Farming Scheme (€170/ha maintenance payment) are well behind other European countries, which is certainly no help.

“There are also issues with GLAS and REAP, where you are deemed to be double funded. I don’t understand why we are being curtailed from such environmental schemes coming down the road.

“If we’re serious about getting to even 10pc of Irish land in organics, we would want to be compensated on the double. The rules are discouraging a lot of farms that could go organic,” says Tom, adding that there has been a notable increase in farmer interest toward organics in the last five years.

“People didn’t buy into it early on, but certainly now that has changed. Farmers often get blamed for blaggarding the environment, but in the 70s and 80s, we were drip fed to remove the hedges, have bigger prairie fields and paddock fencing.

“We are moving away from that now — a lot more farmers are planting hedges and wildflower meadows. But I do feel the big barrier is that the payment per hectare needs to increase if it’s to attract new people — really and truly that payment needs to double.”

Monaghan-based IFA Organic Chairman Nigel Renaghan, who converted to organic beef and tillage production over the last two years, said “the sector is starved of real investment”.

“To enable a small farmer, like myself, to go organic, the capital investment that is required is just too much in terms of farm enterprise if you want to make a living off your farm and support your family,” he says.

“Even though you might get a 40pc-50pc grant, there would be nothing left because the administrative burden and equipment costs are such a monumental climb.

“Everybody is talking about shorter supply chains, but for us to get to that level, you would need an 80pc grant on farms to take a small organic farmer to retail level, including for packaging and processing equipment.

“The support system in place facilitates larger, established companies rather than the small farmer. Bord Bia has also drawn down little to no EU funding for organic promotion and that speaks volumes to Bord Bia’s commitment to organic production.

“If they think Origin Green is the best Ireland has to give on agricultural production, where does organic fit into it?

“Other countries and governments across Europe that are serious about organic production have a public procurement process in place whereby a certain portion of their food has to be organic or locally produced, which gives farmers a basis to go forward to borrow money to convert.

“For us to go forward, we need a budget of €48m minimum in the next CAP just to get even close to the EU average. We need to see a conversion rate of €520/ha for the first two years and a payment of €470/ha after that.

“There is a lot of leakage within the organic system and a lot of people are living off our backs, plus organic beef is only getting €5/kg, whereas it should be at least €1/kg above the conventional beef price.

“At the minute, we’re trying to use the carrot to encourage people into organic production, but if we don’t get into this space fast, it’s going to be the stick.

“It’s all optional, but if it becomes mandatory, we will be in a situation where we will be chasing our tail. Now is the time to be pro-active.”

‘It’s an embarrassment... if we do not embrace organics, Ireland will be left behind’

If Ireland’s policymakers and State agencies saw organics “more as an opportunity and less as a threat”, the sector would be in a better place, says Gillian Westbrook, CEO of the Irish Organic Association.

Ms Westbrook described Ireland’s organics record as “a bit of an embarrassment” in comparison to the rest of Europe.

“It is a massive opportunity that is being missed. Organics is a huge market at EU level now — it isn’t some small niche.

“Other member states are gearing up for it and they are actually quite glad that Ireland is not because, if it did, we would steal the market, which is what we should be doing.”

Gillian Westbrook, CEO of the Irish Organics Association. Photo: Irish Organics Association

Whatsapp Gillian Westbrook, CEO of the Irish Organics Association. Photo: Irish Organics Association

She said the road blocks are “complicated”.

“First of all, the per-hectare payments are not sufficient — they are around 50pc of what the rest of Europe is getting.

“The CAP, while it has given some support toward organic and it increased significantly in 2015, there are a lot of issues around double funding that I believe don’t stand up. For example, there are 16 actions under GLAS deemed to be ‘double funding’.

“The new CAP must get rid of those inconsistencies and have a level playing field and a level market across the EU.

“If you want to raise the environmental ambition of Ireland, let organic farmers do even more than what they are doing now and they are up to that,” she says, adding that research and education to support organic is floundering too.

Ms Westbrook urged Bord Bia to develop an ‘Organic Origin Green’ logo.

“Organic is a regulatory thing, Origin Green is not, so I don’t see why they cannot run side by side. Ireland is looking at a myriad of fines for non-compliances on climate targets and organics is a real tangible solution — it must be taken seriously.

“The green washing must end now — it is not substantiated. If we don’t embrace organics, Ireland will be left behind.”

A Bord Bia spokesperson said: “Origin Green encompasses all food production systems being employed in Ireland, including organic, and as such, the logo represents all members.

“Organic producers may use the EU organic logo, as well as their organic association members’ logo, as a means of identifying their organic credentials to customers and consumers... Bord Bia is exploring potential market opportunities for organic and hill lamb in key export markets such as France, Germany and Italy.”