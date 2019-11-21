Origin shares slump amid weather warning

In Ireland and the UK, there was a reduction in underlying agronomy services and crop input volumes of 24.1pc in the period. Stock photo
In Ireland and the UK, there was a reduction in underlying agronomy services and crop input volumes of 24.1pc in the period. Stock photo
Ellie Donnelly

Ellie Donnelly

Shares in agri-services group Origin were down almost 9pc yesterday after the company warned that "prolonged unseasonal weather conditions" would impact on profit for the year.

Revenue at the group fell 13.7pc to €371.2m in the three months to October 31 - Origin's first financial quarter. While the second half of the year is traditionally busier for the group, Origin said the reduced level of autumn plantings and higher level of predicted spring plantings meant that profit for the year 2020 was expected to be negatively impacted.

In Ireland and the UK, there was a reduction in underlying agronomy services and crop input volumes of 24.1pc in the period.

The total autumn/winter cereal and oilseed rape planted area, as a result, is now forecast to be 25pc lower than last year, at 2.1 million hectares. Meanwhile, continental Europe recorded an underlying volume reduction in agronomy services and crop inputs (excluding crop marketing volumes) of 17.9pc in the three-month period.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers said they expected to lower their earnings before interest and tax forecasts for Origin by around 7pc.

So far this year, shares in the group are down 28pc.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Indo Business


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Farming Independent


Top Stories

Swine fever has decimated pig herds in far east Asia (PA)

Irish pig prices hit a record high
Quiet contemplation: Cows grazing on the 308ac dairy farm associated with the Benedictine abbey at Glenstal in Co Limerick

Abbey days are here again as 308ac Glenstal dairy farm hits leasing...
Ann Fitzgerald during the discussion on Women in Farming in the Independent Tent at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan Co Offaly

Stop celebrating cheap food - we deserve a fair price for our produce
Sean Flannery

Dexters - the lucrative little wonders of the beef world
cows

Meeting BEAM Scheme requirements FAQs
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: Home-grown feed doing the job for our bulls
A rural house in Dromiskin, Co Louth is electrified in the late-1940s

John Downing: 'Biggest project since electrification will at last see light of...