Organics ‘too good to ignore’ for drystock farmers as ‘thousands’ look to come on board

A five-fold increase in payments under the new organic scheme, surging fertiliser bills, and a greater sense of grass growth using clover or multi-species swards are the main drivers behind bumper attendances at recent organic farm walks.

Jack Nolan, head of the Department of Agriculture’s Organic Division, says drystock farmers are making up the majority of crowds, with growing interest from tillage farmers and a small cohort of dairy folk too.

Overall, he says, “numbers have doubled and trebled from the farms walks in the springtime”.

Interest has also peaked on the back of news that organic farmers will get “priority access” to new agri-environmental scheme ACRES, and will be able to avail of a 50pc TAMS grant to invest in or adapt sheds to meet conversion requirements from January 1.

Expand Close Optimistic: Jack Nolan believes there's huge potential in organics / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Optimistic: Jack Nolan believes there's huge potential in organics

A level of confidence has built too amid the appointment of more organic officials within states agencies — Mary Lynch has been appointed organic specialist at the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA), Bord Bia is recruiting an organic sector manager, while Teagasc will have two specialists and six general advisors on organics around the country.

Speaking after 300 farmers attended ACA’s national organic event on Conor Larkin’s mixed holding in Banagher, Co Offaly, last week, Mr Nolan said: “It’s clear some farmers are just ready for a change.

“60pc of the land in Ireland is stocked at 130kgN/ha/yr, just 20pc is stocked at above 130kg/ha — so there are a lot of farmers with very little change in practice if they could sort out their fertiliser for silage and reduce inputs for meal. They would be very suitable for organic.

“Two-thirds of the cows in Ireland are on derogation farms and look at what’s happening to the Dutch in terms of the derogation — it will be gone in 2026 so where does that leave us? Organics should be value-added.

“I wouldn’t advise anyone to rush into organics, you need to understand what you’re doing and have a plan. Currently we have only about 2,000, but if these farm walks are a reflection of what is going to come in, it’s going to be very positive when the Organic Farming Scheme reopens in October.”

John Purcell, managing director of Good Herdsmen, Ireland’s largest organic meat processor, says the scheme’s higher payment rates are “too good for drystock farmers to ignore”.

Drystock farmers on 70ha or less will receive €300/ha during the initial two years of conversion, with a payment of €250/ha during years three to five when conversion is complete.

“The only barometer I can use is from the ACA, who are telling us thousands of farmers are sitting on the fence and the new payments have really brought them on board in discussions,” said Mr Purcell.

“The markets are there but we can’t exploit them until we have the stock of beef to supply bigger retailers — it’s a two-year process before that meat comes onto the market, so we have time to establish retail links be it in Germany, France or wherever.

“We are the largest exporter of beef in the northern hemisphere, so there’s no reason we can’t adopt the same approach for organic.”

While just 0.5pc of the national beef kill (10-12,000 cattle) are killed organically, Mr Purcell says over the last three years organic beef has, on average, achieved “a 12-15pc premium over the conventional price”.

On September 28, Mr Purcell will open his organic farm in Golden, Co Tipperary, where he kills almost 1,000 cattle per year, for another national organic event.

“Farmers sitting on the fence should come and see a beef winter enterprise, a closed gate system, where we grow all our own crops and feed because of the farmyard manure we’re creating that goes back onto the land,” he said.

“I think farmers will be pleasantly surprised at what can be achieved in an organic beef system.”