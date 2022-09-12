Farming

Farming

Organics ‘too good to ignore’ for drystock farmers as ‘thousands’ look to come on board

Attendances on organic farm walks have “doubled and trebled” since the spring 

Drystock organic farming rates will increase to €250/ha Expand

Drystock organic farming rates will increase to €250/ha

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

A five-fold increase in payments under the new organic scheme, surging fertiliser bills, and a greater sense of grass growth using clover or multi-species swards are the main drivers behind bumper attendances at recent organic farm walks.

Jack Nolan, head of the Department of Agriculture’s Organic Division, says drystock farmers are making up the majority of crowds, with growing interest from tillage farmers and a small cohort of dairy folk too.

