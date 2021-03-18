Organics scheme ‘actively discriminates’ against extensive systems

Currently the maximum payment rate can only be achieved for livestock farmers if they maintain a minimum stocking rate of 0.5/LU/ha

A comprehensive review of the Department of Agriculture’s Organic Farming Scheme has been called for by the INHFA.

It follows a request from DAFM for feedback on the current selection criteria for entry to the scheme which reopened last month – again giving “market driven” priority access to those in the dairy, tillage and horticulture sectors at the expense of drystock farmers.

As such, INHFA maintains that addressing selection criteria alone “won’t be enough” to rectify issues related to stocking rates, farm size and farm enterprise

Currently the maximum payment rate can only be achieved for livestock farmers if they maintain a minimum stocking rate of 0.5 livestock units per hectare with a significantly reduced payment for farmers that don’t achieve this.

Speaking following a recent meeting with Pippa Hackett Minister of State for Agriculture INHFA spokesperson Henry O’Donnell said: “This policy actively discriminates against extensive farming systems many of which are restricted by national and EU law from carrying higher stocking rates such as those farming on Natura 2000 sites”

“This issue was discussed in our meeting with Minister Hackett where we got confirmation from a Department official that the decision to introduce this was made in Ireland and is not an EU requirement,” he said.

Unfortunately, he says, the minimum stocking rate “is not the only issue of concern”.

Mr O’Donnell pointed out how farmers on smaller holdings that are in GLAS "are having to forfeit organic payments in order to comply with GLAS, while at the same time we see additional payments for larger holdings of 50ha or more”.

‘Lightyears behind’

These shortcomings, in addition to the marking system that undermines access to the scheme for beef and sheep farmers, have informed the INHFA’s submission to the Department.

“The EU Farm to Fork Strategy proposes that at least 25pc of the EU’s utilisable agricultural area under organic farming by 2030.

"In Ireland, with less than 2pc currently, we are lightyears away from this and while we hear talk of ‘progress’, farmers that are willing to make the transition are deliberately denied access to the organic scheme.”

He said “equal access” and support must be provided to all farmers that are willing to make the transition to organic farming.

"New farmers applying must also be given clarity and should not have additional compliance costs with no assurance of entry to the scheme,” he said.

The Organic Farming Scheme reopened to new entrants earlier this month, with 400-500 new farmers expected to join the scheme due to an additional €4 million secured in Budget 2021. Just over 1,400 farmers participating in the last scheme.

Farmers entering the scheme could qualify for yearly payments of up to €220 per hectare during the conversion period and up to €170 per hectare when they have achieved full organic status. The Department said higher payment rates are available for organic horticulture and tillage farmers.

Approximately 74,000 hectares are under organic production in Ireland presently.

Online Editors