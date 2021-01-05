Online access grants for marts limited to ‘future investments’

Grants for the upgrade of facilities for online livestock sales will be limited to future works and cannot be drawn down for investments carried out in 2020.

A package being negotiated between the Department of Agriculture and marts representatives will provide payments of up to €5,000 per mart for technical improvements which facilitate the provision of online livestock sales necessitated by the Covid-19 crisis.

However, sources close to the Department have indicated that the funds will be paid out on “future investments only”.

It will not be possible under the current package for marts to recoup the cost of works carried out during the first and second lockdowns it has emerged.

“Applications for work done last March will not qualify,” a senior official confirmed.

This time-restriction on applications has prompted an angry response from some mart managers who believed that investments made during 2020 would qualify under the support measure.

“We were assured that costs incurred last year would be covered by the Department package,” one manager told the Farming Independent.

However, an ICOS spokesman said the contraints on funding works carried out in 2020 were “well flagged and understood”.

“DPER [Department of Public Expenditure and Reform] rules don’t allow for retrospective funding. There will be continuing investment required in mart technologies so the scheme is welcome and will be of benefit to marts,” he insisted.

It is understood that the details of the support measures are in the process of being finalised.

Meanwhile, ICOS has urged farmers to check in with their local mart in advance of anticipated sales as some centres have decided to remain closed until at least January 11 due to growing levels of Covid-19 infection.

Ray Doyle of ICOS said tight restrictions on customer movements at marts were once again in place.

“Under the current measures, it is ‘drop and go’ for sellers of livestock, and potential buyers may then view animals in pens for a short period of time and must then leave the premises and bid online,” Mr Doyle pointed out.

“All necessary health and safety protocols must be observed including face coverings, social distancing and sanitising gels,” he added “Marts and their customers have demonstrated very strong compliance to date and this will continue where marts may also take decisions to operate temporary suspensions of trading, or restricted hours, in the interests of safety.”