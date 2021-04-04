Notions and necessity… gripping reads, vegan-affirmation candles and leopard-print slippers

Notion: Roaring good time For those of us planning to greet any lessening of restrictions with a sartorial bang, but also keen to cling tightly to our new need for clothes to be, above all else, comfortable, Brown Thomas has introduced London label Hayley Menzies for this season. You may have see this pink Roaring Tiger coatigan on Pippa O’Connor Ormond. The label — which specialises in printed dresses, chunky knitwear, and printed T-shirts — has a strong (and we mean this as a compliment) ‘clothes your gran might have worn’ energy. LH Roaring Tiger coatigan, €450, Hayley Menzies, Brown Thomas

Necessity: Foot loose

Because, let’s face it, WFH is going nowhere fast, we like this leopard-print version of the classic Mahabis slipper. The brand produces the ultimate ‘almost shoes, but still slippers’, so you can be bolstered by the fact you have in some way made an effort, rather than feeling you are just sitting about in pyjamas. LH

Curve animal print, €160, Mahabis, see mahabis.com

Necessity: Reading room

Laurie Elizabeth Flynn’s new novel, The Girls Are All So Nice Here, published this week, is being described as akin to The Girls, The Virgin Suicides and My Dark Vanessa. So, expect an intense, compelling read, the gripping nature of which should provide a welcome break from our current reality. LH

‘The Girls Are All So Nice Here’ by Laurie Elizabeth Flynn, £12.99, HarperCollins

Notion: Light up

After a difficult start in life, Carla Collins discovered at the age of 19 that positive affirmations helped her

feel safe in the world for the first time. Her Love Lights range of vegan affirmation candles are intended to inspire others who might need help or are struggling. LH

Love Lights scented candles, £32 each, See loveup.shop. Note: Items from the UK may incur extra charges

Bedding in

Seasonally, we’re coming out of the hibernation stage and now is the time to put a bit of spring into your sleep environment. Australian brand Peri has fresh bed linen made in very soft finishes that give a gentle hug while lending a brighter mood to the bedroom. We particularly love this chenille-trimmed cotton line in pale pink. SC

Peri Home Bed Linen in Chenille Medallion, from €28-€160, Arnotts,

see arnotts.ie

Planet plant

When it comes to plant-based, even the most seasoned meat-eaters admit that some meat-free options give the originals a run for their money. Sausages and puddings are the obvious successes, and now, Rudd’s — Irish aficionados in this area — launch its versions. With good texture and flavour, they work as standalone breakfast items, or find recipes for nachos and pudding-and-potato cakes on rudds.ie. SC

Rudd’s meat-free and plant-based sausages, €3; puddings, €2.50 each, SuperValu, Tesco, Dunnes Stores

Heat solution

Our social lives might remain limited — understatement — but that doesn’t mean we can’t expand the social life. By which I mean, it’s about time we took it outside again. This year, we advise you get in early with investing in the outdoor heating.

This chiminea is an affordable option in sturdy steel, with an optional cooking grill for the odd marshmallow. SC

La Hacienda Leon chiminea, €77.50, see oxendales.ie

Salon a peel

Your hair might feel like a lost cause, but at-home help is at hand for your dull complexion. French organic-skincare brand Eminence has a box set designed for a radiance boost in between salon treatments, which makes a decent salon subsitute for now. In three steps, you get an enzyme exfoliant, a fruit-acid peel and a soothing, peptide-rich cream to finish. There’s enough of each product for several treatments and the trio give a noticeably brighter, tighter skin. And a decent distraction from your roots. SC

Eminence Arctic Berry Peel & Peptide Illuminating System, €130, see eminence.ie

Read More

Online Editors