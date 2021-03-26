Nitrates Derogation closing date extended

Almost 6,500 intensively stocked farmers availed of the derogation in 2020

A short extension – to April 14 – has been applied to the closing date for 2021 Nitrates Derogation applications, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Farmers who applied for a derogation in 2020 are also reminded they must submit Fertiliser Accounts for 2020 by the same date too.

Applications can be submitted on line on the Department’s on-line portal and farmers are advised to contact their agricultural advisor to determine if they should avail of this facility.

The Nitrates Derogation is contingent on meeting water quality standards, and these measures are designed to protect water quality.

The Department said the derogation is “an important facility” for more intensive farmers – almost 6,500 intensively stocked farmers availed of the derogation in 2020.

The online system is aimed at simplifying the application process and assisting farmers to avoid penalties.

Farmers can also remain compliant with the regulations by managing their livestock, exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure, or renting additional land.

Derogation details

The Nitrates Derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250 kg per hectare, subject to adherence to stricter rules.

For a Nitrates Derogation application to be valid, all terms and conditions of the derogation must be adhered to, including the following: An annual application must be made online to the Department; farming a holding that is at least 80pc grass; all slurry applied on derogation holdings must be applied only using low emission equipment – 50pc of all slurry produced on a derogation farm must be applied by June 15, 2021.

Commonage and rough grazing will not be eligible for the derogation allowance of 250 kg N/ha; while chemical fertiliser calculations on commonages/rough grazing will be limited to the ≤170 kg N/ha allowances.

Clover must also be incorporated where grass is being sown.

Furthermore, grass measurement and recording must be undertaken or training in grassland management attended and environmental training must be attended.

Under derogation a liming programme must be adopted; and a biodiversity measure from the all Ireland pollinator plan must be undertaken.

The farm must adhere to maximum rates that have been established for the percentage of crude protein in dairy rations; and a derogation holding must have sufficient storage for all livestock manure and soiled water produced on the holding.

A fertilisation plan must be in place on the holding by March 1 based on soil analysis results dated after September 15, 2017.

New applicants who do not have soil analysis results must assume Index 3 for 2021. but soil sample analysis, in respect of crop year 2020, must be available and the fertiliser plan amended accordingly and submitted online to the Department before March 31, 2022.

