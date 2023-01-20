Your complete guide to nitrates banding

Farmers are set to find out which nitrates band their herd falls under in early February, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Speaking at a Teagasc Signpost Webinar on Friday morning, Senior Inspector at the Department of Agriculture, Ted Massey, said that co-ops are finalising the processing of milk data for December 2022, and the Department expects that in early February ICBF should be in a position to share this data with farmers.

“We will also be writing to farmers very shortly to communicate on banding, and how exactly the process will work and the options available,” Mr Massey told an audience of over 600.

The new Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), introduced in January 2023, will change the organic nitrogen (N) levels deemed to be produced per cow, with a new banding limit brought into effect for all herds.

This imminent change, coupled with an upcoming review of Ireland’s current nitrates derogation regulations, are set to act as a constraint to dairy expansion.

Earlier this week, Ifac warned that the new NAP will act as a quota for dairy farmers which it said would result in an inevitable forced reduction in cow numbers on many farms.

It will move about 17pc of herds from 89 kg of organic N excreted per cow to the next band of 106 kg per cow, forcing some dairy farmers to involuntary reduce their stocking rate, and take a significant hit to their profits.

The nitrates band herds will be placed into will be decided based on average herd milk yield on a rolling three year basis, or for the preceding year.

This will be calculated using the Departments Animal Identification and Movement system and dairy co-op data.

Farmers will have the option to confirm their band through ICBF or through an alternative paper route.

There will be three bands in which herds will fall under. Each band is based on the level of organic nitrogen (N) produced per cow.

These bands are;

Low yielding: producing less than 4,500kg of milk at 80kg N/cow.

Average yielding: producing between 4,500-6,500kg of milk at 92 kg N/cow.

High yielding: producing greater than 6,500kg of milk at 106 kg N/cow.

The Department estimates that approximately two thirds of herds will fall into the average yielding band.

Farmers who do not confirm their band with the Department will automatically be defaulted to the high yielding band.

The new banding has the potential to wipe over 33pc off dairy herd profits, a new paper by head of banking with Ifac, Noreen Lacey, has also shown.

In an example scenario presented at the annual Irish Grassland Association National Dairy Conference on Wednesday, under nitrates derogation a farmer with 40ha can currently carry 112 cows and still be compliant.

Previous to January 2023, the farmer has a stocking rate of 2.49 LU/ha, yielding 6,800 litres per cow, and has an annual supply of 761,600 litres. This gives the farmer an annual profit of €133,123.

This farm now falls under band three in the new banding tiers as the average yield per cow is above 6,500kg.

Consequently, the amount of organic nitrogen attributable from 2023 onwards will be 106 kg/cow. In this scenario, total profit would drop by 33pc as the farmer will be required to drop cow numbers down to 94.

A mid-term review could also see the possibility of reducing the maximum kg/ha organic nitrogen under derogation to 106kg N/cow from 2024, depending on water quality trends.

In this scenario, the overall profit would drop by a staggering 53pc, based on the farm now carrying 83 cows, down from the initial high of 112.

Ms Lacey asked farmers present to consider offloading poor stock, and utilise contract rearing.

Attendees were also told to consider leasing land, but this comes with the caveat of price and availability.

“There’s the consideration for each of you to look at: if I reduce cow numbers, would it be better for my mental health and overall health?” Ms Lacey said.