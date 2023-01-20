Farming

Your complete guide to nitrates banding

  • Farmers to learn their limits in February.
Farmers who do not confirm their band with the Department will automatically be defaulted to the high yielding band. Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Farmers are set to find out which nitrates band their herd falls under in early February, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Speaking at a Teagasc Signpost Webinar on Friday morning, Senior Inspector at the Department of Agriculture, Ted Massey, said that co-ops are finalising the processing of milk data for December 2022, and the Department expects that in early February ICBF should be in a position to share this data with farmers.

