Young farmer access to land not the EU’s responsibility – DG AGRI

Young farmer access to land is not the responsibility of the European Union, according to the Commission’s Director-General for Agriculture and Rural Development, Wolfgang Burtscher.

“The access to land is indeed a huge challenge to young farmers because real estate prices for farmland are increasing across the European Union,” Mr Burtscher told the Commission’s Food For Europe podcast.

“I think there is always ways and means to address challenges also at the European level to provide incentives and measures that are capable to mitigate the scale of this issue, but the truth of it also is that, in particular when it comes to rules regarding acquisition of land, the European Union has little competences and responsibilities to interfere.”

The DG AGRI insisted though that the Commission must ensure that the framework conditions for young farmers are such that it remains attractive to become a farmer.

Speaking on the same podcast, European Council Of Young Farmers (CEJA) President Diana Lenzi highlighted that “two out of three requests of a young farmer for loans are rejected. I mean without land, you can’t farm”.

President Lenzi also highlighted her concerns around the direction in the new CAP and the confusion that many feel.

“Right now we have this huge confusion of objectives. Is the CAP supposed to help green Europe? Is it supposed to help ensure food security? Is it supposed to help ensure food security while also becoming more sustainable?

“We have a million questions and no certainty that in 12 months, someone will send out a new reflection on the CAP, and then there will be new rules and new changes. I know this is how the EU works but farmers are slow and nature is slow,” she said.

The CEJA boss also raised concerns about the depopulation of rural areas across Europe, citing the potential to “create deserts” if connection to the land is lost.

Mr Burtscher was asked what was the thinking behind the national strategic plans and a decentralisation of CAP.

“What was in our mind when we designed this policy was that Member States should firstly, in analysis of the CAP, identify the strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

“We have been very attentive that the instruments and budgets which Member States are proposing are designed in such a manner that they address, in particular, the weaknesses.”

The Commission's DG AGRI also highlighted farmer dependence on public support and how the new CAP would improve these relations.

“So the new CAP sees a considerable budget for the farming community. A challenge related to the public support for farmers was always fair distribution of these funds,” Mr Burtscher said.

“I really think that we have made a big contribution through this new CAP to a fairer distribution of the income support to farmers. Because 10pc of the direct payments, €20bn, have to be redistributed to small farmers.”

On how the CAP will help farmers deliver on climate obligations, Mr Burtscher explained that “at least 90pc of agricultural land will be subject to minimum requirements”.

“So farmers, if they want to achieve income support through direct payments, they have to comply with obligations like crop rotation and to set aside at least four per cent of their agricultural land for purposes of biodiversity; €90bn will be spent on specific practices to deliver environmental benefits.”