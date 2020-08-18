It has been a challenging time for mart managers across the country, with an unprecedented wave of new systems and regulations to be introduced, virtually over night.

But, overall, farmers are coping well with the new normal, says Martin McNamara, general manager of Clare Marts,

"It's a different mart than it was before. It's quieter. People are given predesignated times to drop their stock, they go away home and we ring them when their animals are sold to confirm if they are happy with the sale," said Martin (pictured).

"Farmers have adjusted very well. The awareness has gone up again over the past week or 10 days and the farmers are cooperating with that.

"There is a lot of logistics in it, a lot of work but we have to do what we have to do in the interests of health and safety. If this [Covid 19] continues we will have to maintain the system. It's as simple as that. We have to remain open and give farmers the ability to trade stock."

Tom Finn, Kildysart

The Covid-19 restrictions have left many farmers with no social outlet, said Tom. With most rural pubs closed, access to family often difficult and matches being played behind closed doors, many farmers are living in near-total isolation.

"The social side of it is non-existent at the moment. People can't meet their family. It was grand for the first couple of months but it is tough going.

"You can't socialise any more, there is nothing left to look forward to - you can't even go to a GAA match now. It's a huge problem.

"But we're lucky to be farmers in this situation. Cattle prices are holding so we are happy enough. The restrictions at the mart are a bit irritating but it is right that everyone is safe and kept safe."

Conor O'Brien, Mullagh

One of the big difficulties for many farmers is being cut off from family members. Conor hasn't seen one of his daughters since Christmas, and is not expecting to see her again until this Christmas.

"I feel safe on the farm. Covid doesn't move, people carry Covid," he said.

"I've a daughter up in Kildare who is a vet. I saw her at Christmas, I might not see her again until next Christmas or after. I've another daughter who is a Garda. I've seen her a few times. She is making the law - she doesn't stay at home."

He adds that the marts aren't the same since the outbreak started.

"I've been coming into this mart for 50 years, since it started in 1961. You come in, you have your breakfast and you might buy a few if you like 'em," he said.

"It's not the same now. You have to be careful. At my age, if you pick up Covid, you mightn't survive."

Tommy Noonan, Scariff

With a number of medical conditions, Tommy finds the mask suffocating but he feels it's worth it to protect himself and others.

"I count the mask as a nuisance. I have arthritis in the spine of the back and a few different things, so the mask is a bit smothering for me. It affects some people worse than others but for the length of time I have it on, it's no bother," he said.

"I don't mind the pub being closed. It's the greatest thing that ever came. We're loaded with money now, we can't spend it. It's like Lent every day!"

Peter Donnellan, Kildysart

Agricultural shows are the summer life blood of many rural communities. Peter is the chairperson of the Kildysart Show, and says its loss has had a big impact on his community.

"Our show should have been on last Sunday. It is very disappointing. It's always a great boon for the area for a few weeks. It's been a tradition for the past 75 years," he said.

"This is only the second time we've closed. In 2001 we closed for the Foot and Mouth and that was a small problem compared to this."

John Carey, Doolin

John farms around 80 acres split between Doolin and Fanore. He believes the vast majority of farmers are being careful to observe social distancing when they come to the mart.

"The mart is different than it used to be, it's all done through the computers, which is strange. You have to wear a mask going inside but I don't mind that at all. It's not a problem at all to me," he said.

"If you keep out of the crowds you'd be alright. I think most people know that they need to keep apart. The farmers coming to the mart know it anyway. Most farmers are sensible like that."

With his family living close beside him, John feels that he has been luckier than most during Covid-19.

"It's not affecting me too bad. I don't be travelling too much, I wouldn't be going into pubs too much anyway or anything like that. I miss the social side a bit but it's not too bad," he said.

"My family are close to me, there is no one off in another country that I don't get to see. It hasn't affected me too badly."

Harry Walsh, Kildysart

Harry was in Ennis Mart last week to sell a bull. He believes that the precautions put in place for Covid-19 are not a major imposition on farmers.

"I wear the masks going into places where they'd be people. So I'll be wearing it going inside into the mart, for the little time that we are allowed to go inside. We're hardly left inside there at all anyway," he said.

Mr Walsh believes that many farmers live a lonely life and are not overly affected by Covid-19.

"Farmers are mostly stuck inside on their farm anyway, unless you're out for a bit of shopping or a mart. In a way we are lucky, we don't have to be working in a busy environment. It's a lonesome life," he said.

"The pubs being closed isn't a problem for me. The family are gone, off through the country working and abroad.

"The youngest fella is home with me and will be taking over the land soon.

"The woman of the house died in 2011, so we are managing since."

Michael Finn, Kildysart

Suckler farmer Michael says he misses the interaction with the auctioneer when selling cattle at the mart.

"You rear your cattle from the day that they are born to the day you sell them, you can't go into the box and talk to the man who is selling them. It's a habit from down the years, but now that's gone," he said.

"I don't like wearing the mask but I keep it on as much as I can. It steams up the glasses on me."

The Farming Independent travelled to Ennis Mart to hear farmers' views on mask wearing and the deepening sense of isolation due to pub closures and other Covid restrictions

Gort Mart: 'People are afraid - if you were my age you'd be afraid too'

Last Thursday, Gort Mart opened up both trading rings for the first time since the arrival of Covid-19.

After operating an online auction in one ring since the end of May, it is ready to continue operating even if another lockdown is imposed, says general manager Bernie Fahy (pictured below).

"We don't know what's ahead, we don't know if we are going to go back into complete lockdown. At least we are set up from the word go if that happens," she said.

"We're ready to go if it happens. Nobody wants it to happen but we know that if the worst comes to the worst, we will be able to trade and people will be able to sell cattle. We could go fully online in the morning if we had to."

Tommy Kelly, Athenry

"I never drank but I used to go to matches, but there are no matches now. The mart is the only place where you'd meet a few people," said Tommy.

"You have Mass as well, but there is only a handful of people in the church these days and you don't meet the old regulars who you would normally meet and have a few words with.

"There are people who I met one Saturday evening at Mass [when the churches reopened] but I haven't seen them since, they didn't like it.

"People are afraid. If you were my age you'd be afraid too."

The humid weather is making wearing a face covering harder.

"I had the mask on, I have it in my pocket now, but I had to take it off. It is so close and clammy inside there [the mart], you couldn't breathe.

"I don't go to the shops. I have a daughter living close to us and she goes to the shop for us. The whole country is in isolation.

Pat Loughnane, Loughrea

A farmer and butcher, Pat visits all the marts in south and east Galway on a regular basis. He feels that buyers and farmers should take more responsibility for wearing masks at the marts.

"I'm buying cattle all the time and it's working out okay because I keep my distance. I'm one of the few [buyers] who are wearing a mask.

"There was 50 people here the other night and only two with masks - it's crazy. They have social distancing in the mart but people should be wearing the masks. I wouldn't be let outside the door without the mask.

"I'm in Gort Mart every week and I'd be in Loughrea and Ballinasloe and it's the same everywhere."

Tom Hogan, Gort

"The new technology and online bidding in marts is having a positive impact on trade," said Tom. "It's well organised here today, the online side of it is a big thing.

"If you watch the auctioneer, he's looking at the screen the whole time. He's taking bids from around the ring but he's taking them online as well. That's been a big help to the trade. The more people you have buying the better.

"I think farmers are used to this kind of lifestyle… the isolation, the solitude, we're used to that."

Tommy Freeny, Oranmore

While the price of cattle remains relatively strong, Tommy is fearful that any fresh Covid outbreaks or lockdowns could have a negative impact on the trade.

"It seems like it's getting closer to us the whole time," he said. "Galway isn't too bad [for cases of Covid 19], but there has been a few in Clare which is worrying."

Sean Connors, Kilchreest

East Galway farmer Sean believes that farmers need to do more to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

"There is a lot to be done to kill it. People need to be more careful and follow what the doctors say, listen to them better," he said.

"I wear the mask when I'm around people, but I get caught for breath, so when I'm out in the open I have to take it off."

