Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 21 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

‘Worst night in 20 years of dairy farming’ leaves over 50 cows dead

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

A UK dairy farmer has described it as the "worst night in my 20 years of dairy farming daylight has broken to 54 dead cows".

Tom Rawson, Director of Evolution Farming, said that the incident was originally thought to be bloat it is now believed to be external water contamination the likely cause.

He said that 30 more cows were saved by the "amazing caring farm staff their families and the vet".

At his herd of 700 cows in Houghton the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue attended an incident at the farm to provide assistance in providing drinking water for cows after more than 50 cows were killed.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) ferried fresh water to the farm throughout the night to keep the herd watered.

The farm and herd is managed by Evolution Farming, which manages 2,400 cows across six sites, its website says.

Company chairman Duncan Rawson said: “Ten of our dairy cows at pasture suddenly collapsed, showing symptoms of severe bloat.

“The staff on duty at the time are extremely experienced stockmen and have dealt with bloat in previous roles," he told Leicestershire Live. 

Also Read

“The condition of the cows was so extreme, they made the decision to perform emergency rumendectomies, using a cannula to release the gas directly through the cows’ sides. This quick thinking undoubtedly saved several cows’ lives.”

He added: “Once this emergency action had been taken, the vet was called. By the time he arrived, more cows had collapsed, some in yards, leading the vet to suggest the cause wasn’t from eating plant matter or clover in the pasture, but from the water system."

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

2/6/2018 Carrigallen Mart Lot Number 562 Weight 315K DOB 3/12/17 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €890 Photo Brian Farrell

Rising kill numbers put the squeeze on beef prices
Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have succeeded in creating pigs which are completely resistant to Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome, or PRRS, a lethal virus which costs farmers millions each year. REUTERS/Dominique Patton/File Photo

Genetically edited pigs could be bred after Brexit to help stop costly disease
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Phil Hogan: 'I am determined that small and medium sized farmers are...

Department of Agriculture inspectors to monitor carcase trim in meat...
LacPatrick was formed from the merger of Town of Monaghan Dairy in the Republic and Ballyrashane Dairy in the North. It processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, roughly half on each side of the Border

EY to run rule over bids for LacPatrick co-op
My parents never legally transferred the farm to me as I was too old to claim Young Trained Farmer Relief and they said they would leave it to me in their will.

Can my parents change their mind and take the farm off me?
The farm in Douglas

The boom is back as farm sells for €58,000/ac