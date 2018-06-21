‘Worst night in 20 years of dairy farming’ leaves over 50 cows dead

Tom Rawson, Director of Evolution Farming, said that the incident was originally thought to be bloat it is now believed to be external water contamination the likely cause.

He said that 30 more cows were saved by the "amazing caring farm staff their families and the vet".

At his herd of 700 cows in Houghton the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue attended an incident at the farm to provide assistance in providing drinking water for cows after more than 50 cows were killed.