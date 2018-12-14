Women banned from attending award ceremony as it's deemed a 'men-only' event

An agri show has come under fire for refusing to amend the ‘men-only’ policy they have in place for the show’s award dinner.

The Dartmouth Fatstock Show in Devon, England, which sees farmers compete for the best cattle, sheep and poultry, has run for more than 100 years.

But its annual dinner and award ceremony has come under fire, as it's exclusive to male members.

The event – which traditionally takes place on the second Tuesday in December - sees prizes awarded to men and women at a ceremony in the afternoon followed by a men-only awards dinner at a hotel.

The dinner has always been men-only but former mayor of Dartmouth Debbie Morris has called on the show’s committee to scrap the tradition.

She told the BBC she was even banned from attending the awards during her time as mayor and told to send a male representative in her place.

Show chairman, Phil Bond, said the men-only evening dinner was "a tradition and how it has always been done."

"That's the tradition, that's the way it always has been done. I've got the support and the backing from the committee to carry on,” he told the BBC.