Why US growers are betting the farm on soybeans amid China trade war

"Farmers have made long-term investments whether it is equipment or storage," said Josh Gackle, a 44-year-old farmer from Kulm, North Dakota.

"All that is very specialized and the transition to something else takes a new set of investments."

That means farmers will plant soybeans in the hope that the trade war ends, or that they will be compensated by another bailout or crop insurance schemes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts farmers will sow 85 million acres of the oilseed this spring. That is down just 4.6 percent from last year and would be the third largest U.S. area planted with soybeans.

Farm equipment and grain storage belonging to farmer Austin Rincker sit outside in Moweaqua, Illinois, U.S., March 6, 2019. Rincker will farm approximately 2500 acres in the upcoming season, split evenly between corn and soybeans. Picture taken March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

The USDA expects soybean prices will fall in 2019 due to tariffs and rising supply. But soybean futures prices have performed relatively well, considering the disruption to markets from tariffs. The price is up 5.3 percent since China imposed a 25 percent tariff in July. That means many growers have made a slim profit from seeding soybeans.

"It is not a lot of gravy by any means," said Austin Rincker, a 30-year-old farmer from Moweaqua, Illinois. "But with a good crop, we could still maintain some profitability."

Rincker is aiming for a 50-50 split between corn and soybeans on his farm after a similar division in 2018. Any further increase in corn would add to his expenses, he said.

Growers are also confident their government-subsidized crop insurance plans will soften the blow if soy prices fall.

Farmers pay for their individual insurance policies, which provides a minimum price they will receive when they book sales for their crops. The federal government funds around 60 percent of the insurance payouts.

"It is nice to know it is there," said Art Bunting, an Illinois farmer who typically opts for plans that cover 85 percent of expected revenue, the maximum amount offered under the plans.

The 2019 crop insurance price for soybeans was set at $9.54 a bushel based on the futures market activity during February, a rate 62 cents lower than last year. The November soybean futures contract, which is used to determine the crop insurance price, had dropped 18 cents below that level by the middle of March.

Luke Waddington, the hired hand of farmer Austin Rincker, looks over a planter component as the unit is prepared for the spring planting season in Moweaqua, Illinois, U.S., March 6, 2019. Rincker will farm approximately 2500 acres in the upcoming season, split evenly between corn and soybeans. Picture taken March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

As well as the insurance, farmers were able to tap the government aid program to boost the profit on their 2018 crop. The bulk of the program's budget was devoted to soybean claims. The USDA has said repeatedly the package was a one-off deal.

'BLOODY OUT HERE'

The economic future of U.S. farmers is in the hands of U.S. and Chinese negotiators working to end the trade war, said Bob Utterback, president of consultancy Utterback Marketing.

"It's going to be bloody out here in farm country," without a trade deal, he said.

The USDA expects China's annual soy imports to fall this year for the first time since 2004. China has booked just 11.0 million tonnes of U.S. soybean shipments since the marketing year started on Sept. 1, 2018, down from 28.2 million at the same point a year ago. The country's total soy imports for the year are expected to be 6.5 percent below last year.

A fast-spreading outbreak of African swine fever reported in 28 provinces and regions has led to mass culling and reduced China's demand for hog feed. China has also tried to boost the amount of alternative feeds used in livestock rations to reduce its dependence on U.S. imports.

But many farmers are convinced China will have to return to the U.S. market because even if it succeeds in reducing soymeal demand as Chinese demand for soybeans has more than tripled in the past 15 years.

And Beijing has promised 10 million more tonnes of goodwill purchases as part of the trade negotiations, U.S. officials have said.

"I think the demand will continue," said Roger Hadley, a 66-year-old Indiana farmer who is aiming to divide his 1,000 acres evenly between soybeans and corn this spring.

"Their folks have got that taste in their diet."

Reuters