Theresa May arrives in China for a three-day visit on Wednesday where she is hoping to "intensify" the Golden Era of relations between the two countries.

Theresa May arrives in China for a three-day visit on Wednesday where she is hoping to "intensify" the Golden Era of relations between the two countries.

Why Britain is cosying up to China: Beef and free-trade

The Prime Minister has promised "frank discussions" during the talks, but she is seeking concessions on a range of issues.

British exports to China have increased by 60pc since 2010 and totaling some $18bn in 2016 - or 4.4pc of total UK exports. But there is a growing appetite in the UK for more access to a range of sectors, including agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

The largest ever business delegation - more than 50 business leaders - will join Mrs May on the trip, including chief executives of major exporters such as Jaguar Land Rover, AstraZeneca and BP. "There are huge trade opportunities in China that we want to help British businesses take advantage of," said Mrs May, ahead of her trip.