Westmeath farmers use 35 years worth of savings to buy generators for Ukraine

Members of the Delvin IFA branch - Daniel Drum, Michael Coyne, Thomas Drum, Tikhon Saprykina (Ukranian refugee living in Delvin), David Drum and Andrew Revington.

Tamara Fitzpatrick

A small farming community in Delvin, Westmeath has come together to buy generators for powering schools, health centres and community buildings in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Delvin IFA spent €22,000 on four, large diesel generators which they bought for cost price from Clarke Rewinds in Drumcondra and hope will help over 1,000 people.

