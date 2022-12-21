Westmeath farmers use 35 years worth of savings to buy generators for Ukraine

A small farming community in Delvin, Westmeath has come together to buy generators for powering schools, health centres and community buildings in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Delvin IFA spent €22,000 on four, large diesel generators which they bought for cost price from Clarke Rewinds in Drumcondra and hope will help over 1,000 people.

"As farmers, we are hands-on by nature and we knew the difference sending over something tangible, like a piece of machinery, would make as opposed to just sending the money," said David Drum, Delvin IFA chair.

"35 years ago our IFA branch bought shares in FBD Insurance and dividends were being paid into our branch bank account since then. We were always conscious that we wanted to do something positive with it, so we decided at our AGM in November that we would buy generators for the people of Ukraine.

"We got contributions for other members who wanted to do a little bit extra so that, along with the €17,000 in the bank account we were able to get close to €4,000 in extra donations to top up the account," said Andrew Revington, joint treasurer of the IFA branch.

"In total, we have around €22,000 which paid for the generators and will pay for their transport to Ukraine.

"They were shipped during Christmas week and we hope that they will provide good hope, heat and power."

Initially, the branch members planned on buying a number of small generators but after doing some research and hearing from 'people on the ground in Ukraine' they decided to buy large ones 'that could be put to better use.'

"The generators we sourced are suitable for the likes of schools, apartment blocks, health centres or other community settings.

"Better use will be made of them than smaller generators which could only help a small number of people at a time. With these, we hope over 1,000 people will benefit," said David Drum.

"We wanted to acknowledge what the past members of our branch had done and we wanted to inspire other community organisations to try and do something similar.

European President Roberta Metsola thanked the IFA branch for their contribution which she says will help bring energy and clean water “to people under constant barrage, to guarantee everyday services that we take for granted.”

"I applaud the Irish Farmer's Association's tangible contribution from County Westmeath to answer the European Parliament's call for 'Generators of Hope',” she said.

"The 80 members of the Delvin IFA have shown tremendous generosity, solidarity and compassion. They have chosen to donate savings this Christmas to source and buy generators that will go directly towards Ukrainians in need.

"Because of Russia's unrelenting attacks, more than half of Ukraine's electricity network has been damaged, leaving millions without electricity - in darkness and in the cold.

“These generators will help keep essential facilities in the country running providing energy to hospitals, schools, water supply facilities, relief shelters, phone masts and more.”