Britain will not be able to feed itself without the help of seasonal non-UK labour after Brexit, according to the head of a farming union.

We cannot feed our nation without non-UK labour, says NFU Scotland

NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick said Scotland and the UK are “getting thrown into a meltdown situation as far as labour is concerned”, regardless of a deal or no-deal scenario.

In a blog post on the union’s website, he lamented a shortage in workers last year despite the UK Government implementing the pilot Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme.

The scheme will allow temporary visas for up to 2,500 non-EU nationals during the transition period due to end in 2020.

Mr McCornick said: “Unquestionably, the obvious sectors that will feel it first will be fruit, veg and horticulture, requiring approximately 10,000 people per year in Scotland alone.

“It is much bigger than that, though. The largest manufacturing sector in the UK is food processing and a big part of their labour is non-UK – more than 50% in the red meat sector; more than 90% of vets in approved meat establishments; upwards of 30% of the permanent staff in the dairy sector, and 40% of staff in egg production (both temporary and permanent).

“Huge numbers of lorries on our roads are driven by non-UK drivers (60,000 approx) and the retail sector requires large numbers of non-UK staff within their supply chains, both shop front and behind doors.

“Already the uncertainty around Brexit is causing a shortfall, leaving fruit and veg unharvested in Scotland last year.”