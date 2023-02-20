Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘We are fed up’ — why Germany’s organic farmers are in despair

Germany wants to make one-third of all farms organic by 2030. But as inflation rises, farmers demand more support from the government

Angry farmers at the &ldquo;Wir haben es satt&rdquo; (We are fed up) demonstration for more ecological agriculture, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, last month. Photo: Reuters/Christian Mang Expand
Bernd Schmitz on his farm in Germany Expand

Close

Angry farmers at the &ldquo;Wir haben es satt&rdquo; (We are fed up) demonstration for more ecological agriculture, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, last month. Photo: Reuters/Christian Mang

Angry farmers at the “Wir haben es satt” (We are fed up) demonstration for more ecological agriculture, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, last month. Photo: Reuters/Christian Mang

Bernd Schmitz on his farm in Germany

Bernd Schmitz on his farm in Germany

/

Angry farmers at the “Wir haben es satt” (We are fed up) demonstration for more ecological agriculture, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, last month. Photo: Reuters/Christian Mang

Oliver Pieper

Bernd Schmitz owns a small organic farm in western Germany. He is upset at the government’s new regulations for making agriculture more sustainable, which come at a time of rising inflation.

So Schmitz recently protested with thousands of other farmers who drove their tractors to a major demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. They want more support for the government’s plans to make agriculture more ecologically sustainable.

Most Watched

Privacy