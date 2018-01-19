Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 20 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch: Two children charged with killing half-a-million bees on US farm

Bees. (Stock Photo)
Bees. (Stock Photo)

Caroline Mortimer

Police have arrested two boys for vandalising a honey business and killing half a million bees at a farm in Iowa.

The boys, aged 12 and 13, have been charged with knocking over 50 beehives at the Wild Hill Honey farm in Sioux City which caused half a million bees to freeze to death in late December.

Wild Hill Honey owner Justin Engelhardt claimed the boys had caused $60,000 (£42,000) of damage in what he called a “completely senseless” act.

He told local newspaper the Sioux City Journal: “They knocked over every single hive, killing all the bees. They wiped us out completely.”

Mr Engelhardt said he and his wife had discovered the destruction on 28 December when they went to dust snow off the hives.

He said: “They broke into our shed, they took all our equipment out and threw it out in the snow, smashed what they could. Doesn't look like anything was stolen, everything was just vandalised or destroyed”.

As insurers do not cover beehives in the US, the couple were set to lose everything until the case attracted national attention and a fundraising page was set up.

The page has so far raised $30,000 (£21,614)  and will enable the couple to restart their business in the spring.

Also Read

Mr Engelhardt said: “It was amazing and we are deeply grateful for all of the contributions from the people of Sioux City and people around the country.

“It’s thanks to those contributions that we’ll be able to rebuild in the spring. We’ve already made arrangements to get some hives down south and we’ll bring them up in the spring and we’ll be right back to where we were.”

The area where the crime is alleged to have taken place is remote, and there are not thought to have been any witnesses present. Police say they identified the suspects following a series of tip offs from the public.

The boys have been charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, agricultural animal facilities offences and burglary in the third degree as well as an aggravated misdemeanour for possession of burglar's tools.

If convicted the boys could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000 (£7,200).


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Independent News Service

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock photo

Farmer faces 193 animal welfare charges
Tim Cullinan, third from left, before an Oireachtas Ag Committee appearance on inspections earlier this year.

Analysis: IFA Treasurer faces toughest battle yet in new role
IFA President Joe Healy pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

IFA calls on all farmers to pay levies after 'challenging' year for farm...
Stock image

Farmer shot family’s pet, then nephew tried to pretend it was worrying...
Stock photo

Mayo farmer drowned trying to free his car from grass verge
US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump tells US farmers he's saving them from 'death' tax and 'assault' of...
U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Trump to address US farmers amid falling farm profits and immigration issues


Top Stories

9/1/2018 Ballina Mart January in Ballina. Photo Brian Farrell

Cattle marts: Prices push on as mart numbers stay strong
Stock picture

Gardai seeking information after attack on 90-year-old man in farmhouse...
Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork Photo: John Delea

Minister says Department is not ‘specifically’ seeking affidavits from...
Stock Image: PA

'Worst outbreak in living memory' - Cattle herds locked up as TB outbreak...

Do you suffer from Owneritis? A common Irish affliction on farms
Harvesting can eat up a substantial chunk of the intial returns from forestry

Forestry targets are doomed to failure if farmers' concerns are not addressed
Peter McMahon, head of marketing, Ashbourne Meats; Danny Houlihan, director, Ashbourne Meats; IFA president, Joe Healy; Angus Woods, IFA livestock chairman; Kevin Kinsella, IFA and Paul Sykes, secretary, Irish Limousin Society at the Limousin Society event in Ashbourne Meats, Roscrea.

Farmers warn that top class cattle will become very scarce