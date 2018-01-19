Police have arrested two boys for vandalising a honey business and killing half a million bees at a farm in Iowa.

Watch: Two children charged with killing half-a-million bees on US farm

The boys, aged 12 and 13, have been charged with knocking over 50 beehives at the Wild Hill Honey farm in Sioux City which caused half a million bees to freeze to death in late December.

Wild Hill Honey owner Justin Engelhardt claimed the boys had caused $60,000 (£42,000) of damage in what he called a “completely senseless” act. He told local newspaper the Sioux City Journal: “They knocked over every single hive, killing all the bees. They wiped us out completely.”

Mr Engelhardt said he and his wife had discovered the destruction on 28 December when they went to dust snow off the hives. He said: “They broke into our shed, they took all our equipment out and threw it out in the snow, smashed what they could. Doesn't look like anything was stolen, everything was just vandalised or destroyed”.