Wary US farmers weigh up joining Biden's climate fight

* Cutting climate-changing emissions from agriculture is a key part of Biden's net-zero plan

* New USDA secretary Tom Vilsack plans to use incentives to help farmers make greener shifts

* Farmers say transitioning to greener practices is expensive, and more research and support will be needed

Dairy cows on a family farm Mayville, Wisconsin, U.S. REUTERS/Darren Hauck Expand

Jack Graham

Garrett Riekhof's family has farmed crops like corn and soybeans near the Missouri town of Higginsville since his ancestors arrived there from Germany over a century ago.

"I'm still farming that exact piece of dirt," the 39-year-old, a fifth-generation Midwestern farmer, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "If that's not sustainable, I need somebody to teach me why it's not."

President Joe Biden's administration has said it aims to make U.S. farming greener as a key part of its broader push to swiftly curb planet-heating emissions and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

