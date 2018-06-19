Video: Harrowing footage released of animal abuse at chicken farm
New undercover footage from a Polish farm shows workers smashing baby chicks on metal to kill them.
Animal protection organisation Open Cages, this week released harrowing footage taken during a 10 week covert investigation on a chicken farm in Strzelecko-drezdeneckie in western Poland. Using a hidden camera, a supporter of the group worked at the farm.
The footage shows one worker hitting the baby chick against a metal frame to kill it and then throwing it in to a bucket.
One animal that is killed in the footage includes a three legged chicken, with one employee stating, “Just like Hitler with Auschwitz, you do the same here”
The undercover worker, known as Adam, who documented the mistreatment of the chickens said the “cruelty I witnessed will stay with me forever.
“What I documented on this farm illustrates both the daily aspects of cruelty related to chicken farming the world over such as overstocking, bone fractures, heart failure and animals who have grown so fast they can’t walk as well as what we deem to be illegal animal abuse like inhumane slaughter and the throwing an stepping on of animals.
Open Cages has filed a notification of a suspected criminal offence to the public prosecutor’s office in Poland as they believe that the undercover video shows clear cases of animal abuse.