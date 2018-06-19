Video: Harrowing footage released of animal abuse at chicken farm

Animal protection organisation Open Cages, this week released harrowing footage taken during a 10 week covert investigation on a chicken farm in Strzelecko-drezdeneckie in western Poland. Using a hidden camera, a supporter of the group worked at the farm.

The footage shows one worker hitting the baby chick against a metal frame to kill it and then throwing it in to a bucket.

One animal that is killed in the footage includes a three legged chicken, with one employee stating, “Just like Hitler with Auschwitz, you do the same here”