Victory for Penka the cow as she is spared from slaughter for crossing EU border

FarmIreland.ie

Great news for eurosceptics: Bulgarian officials confirmed that Penka the cow will not be put down, following calls from across Europe - led by the Brexit bulletin - for the hapless bovine to be spared.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/world-news/victory-for-penka-the-cow-as-she-is-spared-from-slaughter-for-crossing-eu-border-37001001.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article36982649.ece/e071b/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_11500ce5-1b8d-4b10-afd8-118acca2a542_1