The United States is seeking better access for imports of genetically modified crops into China as part of a trade deal currently under discussion between the two sides, said two people familiar with the matter.

US wants China to approve more biotech crops under trade deal

The subject, long a major irritant in agricultural trade between the countries, is a main issue for the US Department of Agriculture, said a biotech industry source with knowledge of USDA discussions.

“I can say with full confidence that biotech is one of the key issues for USDA in this conversation with the Chinese,” the source said. The USDA did not respond to requests for comment.

China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, which regulates approvals of genetically modified, or GMO crops, did not respond to a fax seeking comment on whether such demands had been made. China’s Ministry of Commerce also did not respond to a fax on the issue.