US meat industry sues California for animal protection 'overreach'

Stock picture of US feedlot
Stock picture of US feedlot

California was sued on Friday by the largest US trade group for meat packers and processors, which wants to block enforcement of a voter-approved measure requiring farmers to provide more space for animals being raised for food.

The North American Meat Institute, whose members include processors such as Tyson Foods and retailers including Walmart, said enforcing Proposition 12 would hurt producers and consumers by significantly increasing their costs.

It also said the measure, which passed last November with 63% of the vote, was an “overreach” that violated the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause by requiring out-of-state producers to comply with California’s rules or face a sales ban.

“Prop 12 hurts the family on a budget with higher prices for pork, veal and eggs, and unfairly punishes livestock producers outside of California by forcing them to spend millions more just to access California markets,” Meat Institute President Julie Anna Potts said in a statement.

Spokesmen for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for the state’s Department of Public Health declined to comment.

In its complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, the Meat Institute is seeking an injunction against the sales ban targeting out-of-state veal and pork.

The group’s more than 700 members also include packers and processors such as Cargill, JBS USA, Smithfield Foods and Wegmans, as well as Chipotle, Target and Amazon.com’s Whole Foods.

Proposition 12, or the Prevention of Cruelty to Farm Animals Act, sets minimum space requirements for calves raised for veal, breeding pigs and egg-laying hens, and bans the sale of raw veal, pork or eggs from animals enclosed in too little space.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Calves must have 43 square feet (4 square meters) of floor space by 2020, pigs must have 24 square feet by 2022, and hens must have one square foot by 2020 and be “cage-free” by 2022.

Proponents said the measure would phase out extreme means of confining animals.

Animal rights groups were split. The Humane Society of the United States backed the measure, while People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals opposed it, saying it did not go far enough.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Going up: Prices will rise immediately at petrol stations. Stock picture

Drivers face instant diesel and petrol price hike from carbon tax
Stock photo

Farm fatalities lead to Garda investigations
Sea defences: Padraic Conroy places sandbags at the home of his mother Kay (90) in the Claddagh, Galway. Picture: Frank McGrath

Storm Lorenzo hits hard with 50mm of rain
Stock picture

Second pensioner in a week dies in farming accident
Employees work in a butcher's shop in Brasilia (AP)

Brazil meatpacker BRF admits to bribing inspectors with money, benefits
Siobhán Talbot, group managing director of Glanbia Plc. Picture: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Glanbia teams up with UCC on €10m vegan research programme
Stock photo

Agricultural design engineer dismissed over his stammer awarded €15,000...


Top Stories

Singing a different tune: Former opera star Peter O’Donohue is back on the family farm in the Burren. Photo: Natasha Barton

'Wherever in the world I was singing, part of me wanted to be on the farm'
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

'UK suppliers don't want to talk about Brexit'
Stock picture

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Learning to be resilient and meet life's challenges...
File photo

Supplies of plant protection and veterinary products safe from a no-...
What’s the beef: Farmers protesting outside Musgraves in Fonthill recently. Photo: Mark Condren

Jim O'Brien: Farm organisations need to reflect and move on
Stock image

Cheesed off European dairy producers dismayed at U.S. tariffs

Now is the time to start putting next spring's grass plan in place