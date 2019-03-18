Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 18 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

US heavy equipment makers feeling pain from tariffs, disputes: report

Caterpillar, a key component of the Dow, has said tariffs cost the company $100m last year. (stock photo: PA)
Caterpillar, a key component of the Dow, has said tariffs cost the company $100m last year. (stock photo: PA)

Timothy Aeppel

US makers of bulldozers and other heavy equipment are raising prices, losing sales and in some cases beginning to trim workers in response to the Trump administration’s protracted trade disputes with various countries, according to a new report.

Advocates of tariffs point to continued job growth and low overall inflation as proof that tariffs are not harming these manufacturers, which include global producers such as Caterpillar Inc, Alamo Group Inc and Terex Corp.

But an economic analysis conducted on behalf the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and set to be released this week by IHS Markit, notes that increased costs and the disruption of supply chains will slowly filter through the overall economy, gradually raising prices for finished goods and curbing employment over the next decade.

Scott Hazelton, a co-author of the report, said tariffs will increase the cost of producing off-road equipment in the US between 6pc to 7pc over the period.

Caterpillar, a key component of the Dow, has said tariffs cost the company $100m last year.

The study notes heavy equipment makers are particularly exposed to higher steel prices. Accounting for all steel used - both directly by these manufacturers and the parts they buy from others - the material represents 18.5pc of the cost of a farm machine and 25.8pc for mining machines.

“If you’re a domestic producer, you’re caught between eating a cost increase or raising prices and potentially losing business,” Hazelton said.

Gradall Industries Inc is among those getting hit at both ends of their business. The company, a subsidiary of Alamo Group Inc, has seen the price of massive metal castings it imports from China go up by 25pc due to tariffs, for instance, on top of higher domestic steel prices.

Also Read

Mike Haberman, president of Gradall, said they raised prices twice last year in response to higher-cost imports and steel.

Meanwhile, “our exports to China are down 30-40pc,” said Haberman, due to retaliatory tariffs China slapped on imports of Gradall’s machines and the economic slowdown in that country.

The Section 232 tariffs imposed by Washington hit most foreign suppliers of metals, which have prompted retaliatory duties from many of those countries.

Haberman said he has not shed workers yet, but stopped hiring last year.

Other companies, however, are beginning to eye job cuts.

John Garrison, chief executive of Terex, said he plans to start reducing headcount in one of his business lines this year, but declined to specify which sector or the number of jobs that might be cut.

The company has three segments - aerial work platforms, cranes and material processing machines.

“I can’t say that it’s all due to tariffs, but the economic uncertainty caused by the trade situation isn’t helping,” Garrison said.

Reuters

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock photo

Farmer landed in manure for driving tractor through town
Thomas Duffy on the family farm in Maghera, Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Macra needs a new direction, says president elect
Farm equipment and grain storage belonging to farmer Austin Rincker sit outside in Moweaqua, Illinois, U.S., March 6, 2019. Rincker will farm approximately 2500 acres in the upcoming season, split evenly between corn and soybeans. Picture taken March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Why US growers are betting the farm on soybeans amid China trade war
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Officials in Brussels to discuss 'potential bailouts' for agri-food sector

Concerns over moves to cut TB outbreak compensation for farmers who don't...
Stock Image

Tariffs will mean Irish steaks are 25pc dearer in the UK
Stock image: PA

Beef farming 'won't survive disastrous changes' - sector reacts to tariff...


Top Stories

Taoiseach Enda Kenny with Mayo Renewable Power chairman Gerald Crotty after laying the foundation stone for the new biomass power station on the former Asahi site in Killala, Co Clare. Photo: Henry Wills

Farmers dismayed as future of power plant in question after poor energy rating
Under the current scheme, over 95,000 farmers will receive total payments of €250m in 2019

Seven-month rule here to stay for ANC payments
Reseeding leads to longer growing seasons

Take five: a step-by-step guide to reseeding

Lambing off to a smooth start bar one visit from a fox
A view of the main lot, located at Kilcotty, 6.5km from Enniscorthy

Powerful ground - 212ac tillage and grazing farm with a guide price of...

Henry Walsh: We are in new territory with this year's grass growth
File photo

Farmers to benefit as EU tackles data 'black holes' in the food supply chain