The US Department of Agriculture is concerned about a potential decline in farmland real estate prices, but has seen no sign of that happening so far, USDA chief economist Robert Johansson said on Thursday.

US farmland prices holding up, but there could be trouble ahead

Farmland prices are a key pillar of equity for the U.S. agricultural heartland, which has been suffering from lingering weakness in commodity prices and loss of key export markets such as China due to President Donald Trump’s trade disputes.

A potential significant price-drop in farmland is something “we are concerned that may happen,” Johansson told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the USDA’s annual forum. “But land has been consistently able to withstand some of these pressures on farm income over the past five years for sure,” he said.

A key constituency for Trump, U.S. farmers have borne the brunt of his bitter trade disputes.

Exports to China have fallen more than 90 percent in the 2018-2019 crop year, according to USDA data, and China has dropped to the fifth biggest market for U.S. farm exports from being the top in 2017.

That has fueled an increase in farm bankruptcies, but not a corresponding drop in land prices so far.

Farmer Gerald Wolff pumps diesel fuel into a fuel tank to take it back to his farm in Harper, Kansas, U.S., May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

“You still see high-quality farmland selling for higher prices ... Just like the farm bankruptcies, (the) farmland price story is similar: Some states have seen an increase, some see a decrease,” Johansson said.

While the federal government does not track large-scale farm bankruptcies, USDA does track a special category of bankruptcies for smaller to mid-sized farms - Chapter 12 filings.