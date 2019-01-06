Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 6 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

US delays key agriculture reports due to government shutdown

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) delayed several major domestic and world crop reports because of the two-week-old partial government shutdown, the agency said this week.

New release dates for the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report and other data originally scheduled for Friday, January 11, will be set once government funding is restored, USDA said.

Traders regard the supply and demand report as the gold standard for crop forecasts. Its release often roils Chicago Board of Trade grain and soy futures and sets price direction. Farmers rely on the data when planning for planting and harvesting.

“This all just adds to uncertainty,” said Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co in Chicago. “Whether it’s sales or Chinese demand or anything, we are shooting in the dark.”

In November, the USDA lowered its 2018 yield estimates for the U.S. corn and soybean crops, and Basse said traders expect further reductions in January.

Aside from U.S. forecasts, the report includes USDA’s latest fix on everything from corn and soy production in major exporters Brazil and Argentina to projected wheat exports from top suppliers such as Russia, the European Union, Argentina and Australia.

Also delayed are a quarterly report on U.S. grain stocks, a final U.S. crop production report for 2018 and USDA’s report on winter wheat seedings for harvest in 2019.

“Everybody needs a god, if you will, and in the grain world, the USDA tends to be that” for data and statistics, Basse said.

Also Read

The shutdown was triggered last month by President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to fund a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Democrats who now control the House of Representatives have vowed to fund the government through legislation, but Trump has insisted that any plan include money for the wall.

Trump and congressional leaders were to meet on Friday to discuss breaking the impasse. About one-quarter of the federal government, including many workers from USDA, are off the job.

Farmers already battered by the U.S.-China trade war may also face delays in crucial aid and loan payments from the federal government because of the shutdown.

Reuters

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Michael Gove: Environment secretary. Photo: REUTERS

Ulster Farmers: Gove comments confirm 'no-deal' Brexit risk to Northern Irish...
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

As loans and aid dry up, U.S. farmers face fresh challenge from shutdown
REUTERS/Dominique Patton/File Photo

African swine fever hits huge, foreign-invested Chinese farm

Vet factory row set to escalate amid fears more animals won't be...
Farmers face a labour shortage as poor pay and employment law breaches still plague the sector. Stock image

Farmers hit by shortage of workers amid low pay rates

Mild weather to continue, but showers expected in coming days
Environment Secretary Michael Gove arrives at his office in Westminster, London.

No-deal Brexit would damage UK farming - Gove


Top Stories

Ford Ranger

PCP: Be sure on two key factors in the equation
Photo: Stock image

Lay of the Land: Variety both the spice of life and future of farming
Global wheat production is estimated to be down by 5pc

Scientists fix photosynthesis ‘glitch’ in plants and boost crop growth...
The mixed arable and stock farm with exceptional views across Dunnet Bay to Orkney. Images: Strutt & Parker.

Sale of stunning 518ac farm priced at almost €2m bellwether as...
Mr Kipling cakes firm Premier Foods has revealed it is to start stockpiling ingredients ahead of Brexit amid fears over gridlock at ports if the UK crashes out without a deal.

Brexit food stockpiling taking up most of UK's cold storage space
(stock photo)

New laws clear way for launch of low-cost loan scheme for farmers
The performance of the tractor market has rallied significantly. Photo: Alf Harvey/HR Photo

End-of-year tractor sales drive machinery market recovery