Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 14 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

US corn and soy crop condition ratings likely to decline

Picture: Bloomberg
Picture: Bloomberg

The US Department of Agriculture was expected to cut crop condition ratings for corn, soybeans and spring wheat due to dry weather in parts of the country and as some fields died naturally ahead of harvest, according to a Reuters poll on Monday.

The USDA in a weekly report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) was likely to rate the U.S. corn crop at 70 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from a week ago, according to an average of estimates by 10 analysts.

Soybean ratings were seen at 66 percent good to excellent, also down 1 point from a week ago, according to the average estimate among analysts.

Soybean ratings a week ago fell by 3 percentage points, surprising analysts who had predicted a smaller decline.

Spring wheat ratings were estimated at 73 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.

Analysts on average estimated the U.S. winter wheat harvest as 95 percent complete and the spring wheat harvest as 28 percent complete.

Also Read

Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

Farmers warned extension to slurry spreading dates is weather...
Claas Rollant 540

New Claas Baler features new rollers and a stronger chassis
Glyphosate kills weeds by blocking proteins essential to plant growth and has been used in commercial weedkilling products since the 1970s. Stock pic: REUTERS

Explainer: Why US court decision over Roundup is big news for everyone
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia and Lakeland announce milk prices for July supplies
Sales of some vegetarian food products have increased by 50pc since 2016

Meaty issues: does demand for plant-based food pose a threat to meat...
A French farmer harvests wheat during sunset, in Bourlon, northern France, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Drought slashes EU wheat production, export surplus to be cut
DAMAGES: Monsanto has lost a court case in the US based on whether or not Roundup caused a groundskeeper’s cancer. Photo: AP

Bayer shares slide after Monsanto's Roundup cancer trial