Ukrainian cow milk has ‘five times safe level of radioactivity’, study finds

Milk in parts of the country has radioactivity levels up to five times over its official safe limit, it found.

Scientists sampled cows’ milk from private farms and homes in the Rivne region, about 200km (125 miles) from the site of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant explosion in 1986.

They found levels of radioactive caesium in milk above Ukraine’s safe limit for adults of 100 Becquerel per litre (Bq/L) at six of 14 settlements studied, and above the children’s limit of 40 Bq/L at eight sites.