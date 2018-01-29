UK vegan animal rights activists are 'sending farmers death threats' branding them 'murderers'

Farmers have described receiving death threats and being called “murderers and rapists” by activist vegans.

Alison Waugh, a trainee farmer in Northumberland, said she had received notes telling her and her family to “go die” from animal rights activists.

She said farmers across the country were feeling threatened by vegan campaigners “overstepping the mark”. “You’ve got people storming the meat mart, spraying graffiti...that’s when it’s not OK, when you’ve got people worrying if their cows are going to be safe tonight,” she told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show.

“[It] is quite ironic from people that want peace for animals, but then they tell you, ‘I hope you and your family go die in a hole for what you do’.” The National Pig Association has also claimed its members “cannot sleep at night” because certain activist groups have turned up at farms and slaughterhouses in the night.