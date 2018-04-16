Farm Ireland
UK Millennials so squeamish about handling raw meat it is to be sold in touch-free packs

FarmIreland Team

A supermarket is to introduce touch-free packaging to help squeamish millennials who are afraid to touch raw meat before cooking it.

Sainsburys said it was bringing in the straight-to-pan plastic pouches, which are known in the industry as "doypacks", after a survey showed the prospect of coming into contact with uncooked meat products induced high levels of anxiety among shoppers under the age of 35.

“Customers, particularly younger ones, are quite scared of touching raw meat," Katherine Hall, product development manager for meat, fish and poultry at the retailer, told The Sunday Times.

"These bags allow people, especially those who are time-poor, to just ‘rip and tip’ the meat straight into the frying pan without touching it.”

The fear of contamination by bacteria such as campylobacter, which is found in some raw poultry and can cause severe food poisoning, was so great that one woman admitted in a focus group to coating her chicken with antibacterial spray before cooking it, Ms Hall recalled.

“A lot of younger people are eating out in restaurants but they are not preparing as much food in their home. If they are not used to it, they may think, ‘Ugh! I’d prefer someone else to do it for me.’”

So-called millennials - those born after 1980 - have been dubbed the "snowflake" generation for their political correctness and apparent inability to become reconciled to some of everyday life’s harsher truths, such as the fact that meat may have come from a dead animal.

A recent report by Mintel, the consumer research firm, found just under 40pc of young cooks prefer not to handle raw meat, compared with a little more than a quarter of the broader population.

Also Read

Ruth Mason of the National Farmers’ Union said it was “disconcerting that shoppers are so removed from their food” at a time when the meat and farming industry faces pressure from the increased number of consumers adopting vegetarian or vegan diets.

Sainsbury’s reasoning would appear to be supported by increasingly strong sales of chickens that can be bought and roasted in a bag.

“We have seen sales data of those, and we are aware they have done very, very well,” said Ms Mason. “We know one of the reasons is because consumers do not have to touch a raw bird.”

Telegraph.co.uk

