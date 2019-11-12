UK farmers warn of ‘unprecedented damage’ from flooding

The NFU said potato crops, maize harvest and winter planting have all been hit by the severe flooding in Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

A tractor transports residents through floodwater in Fishlake, Doncaster as parts of England endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, with scores of people rescued or forced to evacuate their homes. PA Photo
A tractor transports residents through floodwater in Fishlake, Doncaster as parts of England endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, with scores of people rescued or forced to evacuate their homes. PA Photo

Emily Beament

Farms have suffered “unprecedented damage” from the recent flooding, a farmers’ leader said as she called for support for those affected.

Severe flooding hit several parts of Yorkshire and the East Midlands last week, with areas around Doncaster worst affected after the River Don burst its banks.

National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters said the full impact on farmers in the region is not yet known, but potentially 30%-50% of potatoes are still in the ground and there have been big losses in the maize harvest.

Winter crops have not been sown, with pesticide products likely to be out of date by the time they can next be used, and there could potentially be shortages of seed for spring planting.

It could lead to “massive and unprecedented costs”, Ms Batters warned.

Saying British growers are “pretty phenomenal”, she added: “I know everybody will be doing everything possible to make sure there are no shortages of sprouts for Christmas, there are no shortages of potatoes.”

But she said it showed the need for the Government and Environment Agency to take managing water seriously.

She said the floods were “living proof that we are going to see more extreme weather events, and the future government has to look at how we store water, and how we deal with water maintenance going forwards”.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“We’ve got to make space for water,” she urged.

She said: “We are seeing one tragic life lost in Derbyshire, but unprecedented damage.

Mr Johnson helped with the clean up at an opticians as he visited Matlock in Derbyshire last week (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mr Johnson helped with the clean up at an opticians as he visited Matlock in Derbyshire last week (Danny Lawson/PA)

“This is Somerset Levels times I don’t know how much,” she said, referring to severe flooding that hit the West Country in the winter of 2013/2014.

I've, in my working lifetime, never seen so little winter planting done - Minette Batters, NFU

“I’ve, in my working lifetime, never seen so little winter planting done,” she added, saying that, while she was lucky that her farm in Wiltshire had not been flooded, it was nevertheless very wet and she had been unable to plant.

She called for the next government to provide flexibility for farmers who have to meet environmental rules to receive payments under the EU’s agricultural subsidies regime but whose land has been devastated by flooding.

The standard subsidies, which are due from December 1, must land on time, and payments for wildlife-friendly farming schemes must be paid for work that has been completed, she said.

She also called for a wider roll-out of the flood recovery fund to all farming businesses who have been nit by flooding.

PA Media


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

ESB network crews who were repairing damaged powerlines at Drumlara, Between Kilcock and Summerhill Co Meath. Picture Credit : Frank Mc Grath 17/10/17

Concerns raised over metal theft from farm land
Stock photo

Man granted leave to challenge permission for planned Mayo chicken farm
Mattie McGrath Photo: Frank McGrath

Tax on 'conglomerates' buying up thousands of acres of land ruled out...
Tom ODonnell who was viciously assaulted

Vicious attack by trespasser 'is going to bug me for life'
Stock photo

Farmer warned of sentence if caught driving

'Polluter pays' - Hill farmers call for cull of dairy herd

Suspected key player in a countrywide burglary gang hit with €500k tax...


Top Stories

Stock image

'Beef exports to China must deliver a return for farmers'
Edmond Scanlon, the CEO of Kerry Group

Kerry Co-op shareholders fear DuPont deal may hit share value
Michael Creed

EU ready to withold €1.6m over 'failing' TB scheme
Red Limousin heifer made €5,000 in Elphin on Friday

Suckler revival: In-calf suckler makes €5,000
In Leitrim, forestry has become a contentious issue

Margaret Donnelly: IFA candidates need to do their homework and listen to...
John Doody, Mooncoin ploughing in the 2 Furrow senior at the Danesfort Ploughing Match at Burnchurch, Co. Kilkenny, Sunday 10 November 2019. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Winter cereal sowings back 30-40pc due to 'disastrous' planting conditions...
'The emissions associated with the consumption of oil from Saudi Arabia get measured in Ireland and are not counted as part of Saudi emissions.  But if Irish butter ends up in Saudi supermarkets, the emissions also get counted in Ireland. ”.'

Colm McCarthy: 'It makes no sense to constrain efficient dairy producers in...