Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 20 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

UK Farmer who helped police catch paedophile was ‘just looking after his patch’

George Common investigated suspicious activity in a lay-by and had his Land Rover rammed by the paedophile.

Picture of police tape at a crime scene (Yui Mok/PA)
Picture of police tape at a crime scene (Yui Mok/PA)

By Tom Wilkinson

A farmer who helped police catch a paedophile in the act of abusing a boy said he was just “looking after his patch”.

Trampoline coach Louis Murray, 22, has been jailed for 10 years for a string of child sex offences after he was spotted with a naked teenager in his car after parking in a lay-by in Belsay, Northumberland.

Farmer George Common, 59, was checking on his livestock when he saw the steamed-up vehicle.

At first he thought someone might be trying to commit suicide with fumes from the engine when he went to check.

He leapt into action and tried to grab the boy when he realised what was happening, and Murray sped away but rammed into Mr Common’s Land Rover before he escaped.

Police were able to trace his vehicle and the coach from Blakelaw, Newcastle, was arrested.

Northumbria Police said Murray was charged with two counts of rape, four counts of sexual activity in presence of a child and four counts of sexual activity with a child, and was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this week.

The judge commended Mr Common and said the farmer should be paid £400 from the public purse for his actions.

Also Read

After the case, Mr Common said: “I would definitely do it again and as it turns out I am proud of what I have done.

“It could have saved a lot of other lads and saved him from going through anything further.

“But in many ways I am typical of a Northumberland farmer who was just looking after his patch.

“I have been part of FarmWatch for a while and I would always report something suspicious.”

Outside court, Superintendent Andy Huddleston said: “If it wasn’t for the actions of George Common that day then Murray’s victim may have been subjected to abuse for a much longer period.”


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Press Association

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock photo

Farmer faces 193 animal welfare charges
Tim Cullinan, third from left, before an Oireachtas Ag Committee appearance on inspections earlier this year.

Analysis: IFA Treasurer faces toughest battle yet in new role
IFA President Joe Healy pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

IFA calls on all farmers to pay levies after 'challenging' year for farm...
Stock image

Farmer shot family’s pet, then nephew tried to pretend it was worrying...
Stock photo

Mayo farmer drowned trying to free his car from grass verge
US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump tells US farmers he's saving them from 'death' tax and 'assault' of...
U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Trump to address US farmers amid falling farm profits and immigration issues


Top Stories

9/1/2018 Ballina Mart January in Ballina. Photo Brian Farrell

Cattle marts: Prices push on as mart numbers stay strong
Stock picture

Gardai seeking information after attack on 90-year-old man in farmhouse...
Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork Photo: John Delea

Minister says Department is not ‘specifically’ seeking affidavits from...
Ian believes that the experiment will be useful for all farmers to understand how best to manage their animals.

Young scientist keeping tabs on wandering cows
Stock Image: PA

'Worst outbreak in living memory' - Cattle herds locked up as TB outbreak...

Do you suffer from Owneritis? A common Irish affliction on farms
Harvesting can eat up a substantial chunk of the intial returns from forestry

Forestry targets are doomed to failure if farmers' concerns are not addressed