UK Farmer who helped police catch paedophile was ‘just looking after his patch’

Trampoline coach Louis Murray, 22, has been jailed for 10 years for a string of child sex offences after he was spotted with a naked teenager in his car after parking in a lay-by in Belsay, Northumberland.

Farmer George Common, 59, was checking on his livestock when he saw the steamed-up vehicle.



He found Louis Murray, 22, parked in a lay-by with a naked teenage schoolboy sat in the back seat.



At first he thought someone might be trying to commit suicide with fumes from the engine when he went to check.

He leapt into action and tried to grab the boy when he realised what was happening, and Murray sped away but rammed into Mr Common’s Land Rover before he escaped. Police were able to trace his vehicle and the coach from Blakelaw, Newcastle, was arrested.