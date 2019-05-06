Two men killed as farm wall collapses

Two men have died and two others were injured as a wall collapsed at a farm.

The incident happened at a property near Whitecross, in the Falkirk area, at around 10.10am on Monday.

Police Scotland said two men suffered serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

One was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary while the other was airlifted to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Police Scotland said inquiries to establish the full circumstances are being carried out and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, the local area commander for Falkirk, said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the families of those affected by this incident and a multi-agency inquiry at the farm is ongoing.