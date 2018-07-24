Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 24 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Trump to offer US farmers billions to ease trade pain

Mr Trump, bearing a ‘make our farmers great again’ cap (AP)
Mr Trump, bearing a ‘make our farmers great again’ cap (AP)

Susan Heavey, David Shepardson

The Trump administration looks set to announce billions of dollars in aid for US farmers to help protect them from the repercussions of trade spats between the United States and China, the European Union and others, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

The Washington Post earlier reported that the White House was readying $12 billion in assistance, citing two people familiar with the plan.

Politico, citing two sources familiar with the plan, also reported the administration will pay for billions in trade-related aid through the US Department of Agriculture’s broad authority and two commodity support programs in a farm bill under consideration in Congress.

Shares of farm-related companies rose following reports of the financial assistance, which raised the prospect that farmers will have more to spend on tractors and other farm gear.

Deere & Co rose 4pc in late morning trading, while Caterpillar Inc and AGCO Corp were up nearly 2pc ahead of the expected announcement. Soybean futures also rose as traders bet farm aid would improve demand, reducing a current surplus supply.

The USDA did not immediately comment. Farmers have been a particular target in the current clash over trade policy as other countries seek to retaliate for President Donald Trump’s duties on Chinese goods as well as on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

Those affected economies have in turn targeted US agricultural products, including soybeans, dairy, meat, produce and liquor.

Some manufacturers will view the subsidies to farmers as “frustrating,” according to a representative of a manufacturing coalition working on trade issues, speaking on condition of anonymity pending the official announcement.

Also Read

Manufacturers – particularly any who use steel or aluminum – have also been hit hard by the effects of Trump’s decision to levy tariffs on the two metals.

Trump, who has long praised American farmers, earlier on Tuesday defended his trade actions.

“Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking!” he wrote on Twitter.

Democratic US representative Jackie Speier of California, a major agricultural state, blasted the Republican president over the reported plan.

“OK @POTUS - you created this mess with your trade war and now you are going to spend $12 billion to placate the farmers that voted for you,” she tweeted.

Reuters

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

'I fought tooth and nail to protect Direct Payments' Commissioner...
A number of safeguards have been put in place to ensure the system cannot be abused under the new Fair Deal overhaul

Fair Deal overhaul set to help farming families
One in four people stating that they do not know enough to trust farmers entirely when it comes to milk production,

40% of consumers don't fully trust dairy processors as more turn to dairy...
Stock Image.

Department to accept written requests for GLAS derogation from farmers in...
Stock Image

Calls made for less intensive livestock farmers to up silage production to...
Farmer Claire Spencer with bales of hay on her family farm in Annahala, Co Cork. Photo: Daragh McSweeney

Hay and straw prices rocket as 'horror' drought hits farmers hard
An industrial relations dispute involving the country's vets could escalate into a full-blown strike that would close slaughter plants, Veterinary Ireland has claimed

Vets warn of all-out strike at meat plants